Kesrick Williams and Joshua Da Silva are looking to apply their prior experience in New Zealand to the current West Indies tour.
After arriving last Friday, the Windies are undergoing a mandatory seven-day quarantine at the New Zealand High Performance Centre at the University of Lincoln in Hamilton as they prepare for a tour of three T20 Internationals and two Test matches against the host country.
Still feeling the effects of jet lag—the WI team took three days to travel from Barbados to NZ—the players are now finding their feet. And Williams was happy to be back in Windies colours.
“It’s an awesome feeling. It is the passion, the pride and all the love, everything that comes with it,” Williams told CWI Media. “When you play in different leagues in the world it is a lot different than when you put on the maroon. It is always a good feeling to perform for the West Indies.”
He continued, “it’s a bit tough but we have a few days to get ready and get going for these games. Yes I am ready to go.”
Williams was on the previous West Indies tour to New Zealand in 2017 when the Caribbean side was whitewashed by the Kiwis.
But he said they are better prepared this time. “First thing that I learned, the weather is kind of messed up, so we really have to acclimatise and get used to the weather,” Williams explained. “Today can be really sunny, tomorrow could be really cold. But the wickets down here assist the bowlers a lot, so what we can do as a bowling team is plan well and come out and execute.”
He said, the WI batsmen too have the potential to play the short ball more productively, a mode of attack the Kiwis employed to the WI’s detriment in 2017.
“This time around we are playing T20s and we have a lot of the guys in the T20 that can hit the ball far, so let’s just see how it goes this time around,” said Williams
Meanwhile, Da Silva, who played for the St Kitts and Névis Patriots during the Caribbean Premier League back in August, was happy to return to the longer format of the game.
“(I am) just looking forward to learning a lot, just like I did in England, trying to take away as much as I can from that tour and put it into my game,” he said. “So just happy to be playing red ball cricket again and in a competitive set-up.”
The Queen’s Park Cricket Club batsman explained the tour of England last September was “huge” in his development.
“Everything I learned, everything that I took back from that tour, from the coaches, from the players, I mingled a lot with the senior guys. So just learned a lot and took it back home and trained a lot and trying to bring it forward to this tour.”
Da Silva previously toured the country in 2016 with the WI U-19s and is familiar with the NZ conditions.
“I played in Auckland and in Queenstown. Auckland is a bit drier, Queenstown a bit quicker so the conditions were a bit more like England. The ball swings a bit more but yeah, the pitches were always nice, pretty good batting wicket so just happy to get back out there.”