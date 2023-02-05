Dalla Costa and Dookie unbeaten in U-16 trials

ORDANE DOOKIE and Kale Dalla Costa expectedly played unbeaten in the national Under-16 tennis trials over the last three days at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
After both players had won their other three matches in the straight round-robin event, Dookie, who had not surrendered a single game earlier in the day against Laura-Li Maillard, whipped Cameron Wong 6-1, 6-4 for the top spot in the final round yesterday afternoon.
The 15-year-olds will be joined on the Junior Fed Cup team by Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith, who scored a convincing 6-2, 6-0 triumph over Brianna Harricharan during the morning session in a match which was expected to yield the third player.
The 13-year-old, listed at No. 3 in the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) 14 & under rankings, had also beaten Maillard (6-1, 6-0 on Friday) in the competition.
Going into the final round yesterday afternoon without a win, Harricharan defeated Maillard 6-1, 6-4 for fourth place. Dookie expectedly did not drop a set as Campbell-Smith only managed two games on Saturday, after she had received “walkover” from Harricharan. Wong had not dropped a set but she was unable to win any in the final match.
After winning his three matches without the loss of a set over the two previous days, Dalla Costa overwhelmed Deron Dumas 6-0, 6-0 and then ended the event with a 6-3, 6-3 triumph over Jordell Chapman.
This defeat did not prevent the Tobagonian from making the Junior Davis Cup team as he had taken down Kayden Siewratten 6-2, 6-3 earlier in the day for his third victory and third place.
Zachery Byng, who had pushed Dalla Costa in the first set of his 7-5, 6-2 defeat on Saturday morning, crushed Daniel Rahaman 6-0, 6-0 and then dismissed Dumas 6-2, 6-0 to finish second with four wins.
After losing his first four matches, Rahaman ended on a high when he defeated Rahaman 6-4, 4-6, 6-0. Both player and Dumas ended with one victory each.
The North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying event for the Junior Davis Cup and Junior Billie Jean Cup will take place at the end of the month in Guatemala.
Only the winning teams from these tournaments will advance to do battle against the teams from Canada, Mexico and United States in the regional qualifying tournament in the next few months for two places each into the main draw in September.