IT does not happen very often but it did yesterday when Kale Dalla Costa was beaten on the penultimate day of the first phase of the Subway Junior Tennis Tournament at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval. The ten-year-old went down 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) to Tim Pasea in their battle for a place in this morning’s Under-14 semi-finals.

Dalla Costa had been virtually untouchable this season, highlighted by his under-12 titles in the COTECC (Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Trinidad, St Lucia and Tobago Tournaments as well as the Caribbean Junior Tournament in Antigua. The left-hander was also crowned national under-12 champion and lifted his first under-14 trophy in the Sagicor Junior Tournament in June.

WILLIAM WALLACE, a presidential candidate for the upcoming Trinidad and Tobago Football Association elections, has issued an apology to the Junior Sammy Group of Companies (Jusamco) for what his United TTFA group terms “a misunderstanding” in which an unauthorised letter was used to indicate the general contracting firm’s support for Wallace’s slate.

First test for new-look Windies

West Indies and Afghanistan are both going through transitions following poor displays at the World Cup in England a few months ago. Now they will see if those changes will translate into better fortunes on the field of play when they square off in the first ODI of a three-match series bowling off today at Lucknow.

‘Guzman’ double crown for Mohammed

SARAJUDEEN Moham­med captured two ­titles and Christopher Joachim went down in both singles finals on Saturday in the Solangel Guzman Masters Badminton Tournament at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Gold for US-born fighters

USA-BORN boxers Cam Awesome and Jewel Rambert both picked up titles when the National Boxing Championships ended on Sunday at the Jean Pierre Sports Complex in Mucurapo.

Naps girls sparkle in ‘Scotia’ team event

NAPARIMA Girls’ High School captured two team titles on the opening day of the Scotiabank Schools Table Tennis Tournament Saturday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

BACK TO BACK

NAPARIMA COLLEGE retained their Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL…