IT does not happen very often but it did yesterday when Kale Dalla Costa was beaten on the penultimate day of the first phase of the Subway Junior Tennis Tournament at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval. The ten-year-old went down 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) to Tim Pasea in their battle for a place in this morning’s Under-14 semi-finals.
Dalla Costa had been virtually untouchable this season, highlighted by his under-12 titles in the COTECC (Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Trinidad, St Lucia and Tobago Tournaments as well as the Caribbean Junior Tournament in Antigua. The left-hander was also crowned national under-12 champion and lifted his first under-14 trophy in the Sagicor Junior Tournament in June.