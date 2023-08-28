KALE Dalla Costa beat one of the country’s leading players for the third time this season when the fifth and final leg of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Caribbean Junior Circuit served off yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.
Despite being the seeded player, the 14-year-old was not expected to get past Luca Shamsi, but he produced a 6-3, 1-6, 6-1 triumph over the two-time Davis Cup to advance to the round of 16 in the 18 -and-under draw.
It was Dalla Costa’s biggest victory since he stunned former national champions Nabeel Mohammed and Vaughn Wilson in successive days to reach to the semi-finals of the East Classified Championships in April.
The left-hander had an ever tougher draw in the previous leg at the same venue, last week, but he pushed the top seed and winner of the second and third stages–in St Vincent–all the way before going down 6-4 in the third set in the first round.
Dalla Costa, who came within two points of capturing the doubles title, on Friday, is seeded for the first time in singles in an ITF tournament, this week, and the No 8 will battle fellow Trinidad and Tobago player Jaylon Chapman this morning for a place in tomorrow’s quarter-finals.
The youngster from the sister isle took down Barbadian Aidan Clarke 6-1, 6-4 to join five other boys from the host country in the second round.
Fifth-seeded national Under-18 and 21 champion Sebastien Byng, who reached the final of the first leg, in St Lucia, at the start of the month, did not allow Aaron Subero a single game.
And in the other three all-T&T encounters, Deron Dumas was a 6-4, 6-1 winner over Yeshowah Campbell-Smith; Luca De Noon defeated Daniel Rahaman 6-3, 7-5 and Beckham Sylvester dismissed Thomas Chung 6-0, 6-2.
B’jorn Hall, now based in France, went down 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 against Lionel Ng of Hong Kong, while Canadian Thomas O’Neil accounted for Nicholas Ready 6-0, 4-6, 6-2 and American Anthony Abbott scored a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Nathen Martin.
Dumas’ brother Daniel was whipped 6-3, 6-1 Yong Wang of China, and Chapman’s brother Jordell only managed one game from sixth-seeded American Stefan Correa.
But Byng’s brother Zachery came within two points of victory in the second set before suffering a heart-breaking 2-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 defeat at the hands of seventh-seeded Jamaican Daniel Azar.
Fifteen of the 17 players received byes in the first round of the girls’ draw, and they were joined by American Aanya Upadhyay, who defeated Campbell-Smith’s 13-year-old sister Em-Miryam 6-7 (8/10), 6-2, 6-0.
Jordane Dookie, who has won the doubles title in three of the four legs and reached two singles semis in this circuit, is the second seed, and will tackle compatriot Brianna Harricharan today for a place in the quarters.
The other T&T players in the draw are Ready’s twin sister Charlotte, who is seeded sixth, seventh-seeded national Under-18 and 21 champ Cameron Wong, as well as Shioh Walker, Mohammed sisters, Naomi and Lilly, and Ella Carrington.
First serve today is 9 a.m.