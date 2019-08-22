Dalla Costa close to perfect in COTECC

KALE Dalla Costa was close to perfect when the Under-12 action in the COTECC (Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Summer Bowl Junior Tournament served off yesterday at the St Augustine Club, McCarthy Street, St Augustine.
The Caribbean age-group champion overwhelmed both Trinidad and Tobago compatriot Zakariyya Mohammed and Jesse Darnault of Suriname 4-0, 4-0 and had one match to play late yesterday in Group One. The round-robin group stage was scheduled to conclude last night and the knockout draw will take place today and tomorrow.