Dalla Costa does it again

YOUNG TALENT: Kale Dalla Costa

YOUNG TALENT: Kale Dalla Costa hits a backhand during his thrilling victory over Clint Singh in the B division final of the East Clubs Classified Tennis Tournament at the Trinidad Country Club, Maraval, on Sunday. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

KALE Dalla Costa saved three match points en route to capturing the B Division crown when the East Clubs Classified Tennis Tournament concluded Sunday at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

After leading Clint Singh 5-2 in the deciding “match tiebreak”, the left-hander lost seven of the next nine points before winning six of the last the last eight for a nail-biting 13-11 victory.

Dalla Costa seemed on his way to a comfortable triumph when he ran way with the first set 4-0, but then the No. 4 seed came to life and was able to force the extended “sudden death” by taking the first by seven points to five.

It was the 11th local singles title for the 12-year-old, who is probably the most successful pre-teen player to ever emerge from this country.

Dalla Costa, who won his first three as an eight-year-old and could have lifted many more trophies over the years had he kept competing in his age-group, has also won three regional singles crowns.

Although the Tennis Patrons Club player was not seeded, he was considered the favourite to beat anyone in the 64-draw with the exception of Singh, the Under-18 singles and doubles runner-up of the 2013 Sagicor Junior Tournament.

The 24-year-old, who recently returned from studies in the United States, was actually almost sent packing in his first match.

But after nosing out under-14 player Isaiah Boxhill 4-1, 4-5 (4/7), 10/8 to reach the round of 16, he scored three comfortable victories to reach the final.

Among Singh’s victims was Tranquillity Open Over-60 champ Garry Siewdass 4-1. 4-2 to reach the quarter-finals, and second-seeded Nathen Martin 5-3, 4-2 in the semi-finals.

Dalla Costa, who captured the Under-14 title and came within two points of the under-16 final of the Catch National Junior Championships the week before, did not lost a set until the final, and his four victims included top-seeded Beckham Sylvester 4-1, 4-2 in the quarters.

Singh gained some compensation later in the day when he and singles semi-finalist Adisa Idemudia took down top seeds Sylvester and Boxhill 4-1, 5-3 in the doubles final.

