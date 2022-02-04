Dalla Costa, Dookie in spotlight

JORDANE DOOKIE and Kale Dalla Costa are among 29 players battling over the weekend to represent the country in upcoming major regional junior tennis tournaments.
The Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) will be sending teams to the North, Central American and the Caribbean pre-qualifying tournaments for both the World Junior Tournament and the Junior Davis and Junior Billie Jean Cups.
Dalla Costa and Brianna Harricharan are the only players on the lengthy list who will be vying for places on both teams.
Dalla Costa, the brightest local prospect in the sport for many years, should comfortably win the 14 & under trials to earn a place in the “Worlds” team for the competition in El Salvador in the final week of the month.
The 2019 Caribbean 12 & under champion is also the favourite to finish on top in the 16 & under trials and lead the quartet to the Junior Davis Cup in the Dominican Republic a week later (from March 5).
In addition to winning two singles titles at home last season, Dalla Costa played in the 16 & under division of two Universal Tennis Ratings tournaments in Florida, USA, in December and earned a gold and a silver medal.
The field of eight also includes Alex Chin, who upset the left-hander in the quarter-finals of the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament in November, and eventual champ Beckham Sylvester.
The players were scheduled to begin action in two round-robin groups yesterday afternoon at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair, but play will commence in the morning period today and tomorrow.
The girls’ equivalent trials for places on the Junior Billie Jean Cup (formerly Junior Fed Cup) team will be a straight round-robin competition involving five players.
Harricharan is not expected to finish higher than fourth as the field also contains Dookie, Cameron Wong and Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph, who finished last season ranked fifth, seventh and tenth, respectively, in the Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC) 14 & under rankings
Dookie was the most successful overall player of last season as the “Lease” 18 & under champ and East Clubs Classified Division A runner-up reached four COTECC and two USTA (United States Tennis Association) finals in her age group.
Wong reached the 18 & under final of the Catch National Junior Championships and “Catch” 16 & under and 14 & under champ Daniel-Joseph reached the Division A singles and doubles final of the Chetwynd Club Tournament.
Harricharan is the top-ranked 14 & under player in the country, but the favourite to win the “Worlds” female trials is Gabriella Prince, who captured singles titles in “Catch”, Chetwynd” and “Lease” last year.
Em Miryam Campbell-Smith, who lost to Prince in the “Chetwynd” B class final after capturing the title in “East”, is also included as well as “Catch” 12 & under runner-up Zara Shamsi and Eva Pasea.
Players needed to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 to be eligible to participate in the trials.
WORLD JUNIOR TENNIS
GIRLS
Group A – B Harricharan, E Pasea, E Campbell-Smith, Naomi Mohammed.
Group B – G Prince, Arya Siewrattan, Kate Broughton, Z Shamsi.
BOYS
Group A – K Dalla Costa, Daniel Rahaman, B’jorn Hall, Aaron Subero.
Group B – Jordell Chapman, Yeshowah Campbell-Smith, Rizwan Mohammed, Brian Harricharan.
JUNIOR BILLIE JEAN CUP
C. Wong, J Daniel-Joseph, J. Dookie
B. Harricharan, Charis Salina
JUNIOR DAVIS CUP
Group A – B Sylvester, Jace Quashie, Isaiah Boxhill, Jeremy Rawlins
Group B – K Dalla Costa, A Chin, Jaylon Chapman, Kayden Siewrattan