KALE Dalla Costa suffered another heartbreaking defeat, but four of his Trinidad and Tobago compatriots cleared the first hurdle when the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Summer Bowl Junior Tournament served off yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.
The 14-year-old was a victim of the worst possible draw, but came within two games of defeating top seed Danesi Baggio in the 18 & under Grade V tournament.
The Brazilian, who had won the last two legs of this circuit in St Vincent, came from behind to win the three-hour war 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 and book his place in today’s round of 16.
Despite battling the flu, Dalla Costa had lost 6-4 in the third last week in the last 16 to the fifth-seeded American who went on to make it all the way to the final.
Nathen Martin defeated Barbadian Aidan Clarke 6-4, 6-4 to earn a meeting today with second-seeded American Dillon Beckles -- a 6-2, 6-2 winner over Tobagonian Thomas Chung.
Nicholas Ready won an all-T&T clash 6-3, 6-1 over Deron Dumas and will face Stefan Correa, the No. 8 seed from the USA who dismissed this country’s Aaron Subero 6-1, 6-1. Dumas’ brother, Daniel, was beaten 6-4, 6-2 by American Anthony Chen.
And Zachery Byng will meet fourth-seeded American Easton Horricks, a 6-4, 6-0 winner over Tobagonian wild-card B’jorn Hall, after his 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 triumph over Yong Wang of China.
However, older brother Sebastien, the No. 6 seed, was upset 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 by American qualifier Nicholas Choo.
The national Under-18 and 21 champ has only won one singles match in the last three legs after advancing all the way to the final of the first stage in St Lucia.
Tobagonian Jaylon Chapman was beaten 6-2, 6-1 by No. 5 seed Sam Park of Great Britain, while his younger brother Jordell only managed one game against a Canadian. Fung Ng from Hong Hong was a 6-2, 6-2 winner over wild card Adrian Jacobs, while Canadian Preston Codrington defeated Tobagonian Luca De Noon 7-5, 6-3.
Top Under-14 player Nirav Dougdeen did not have happy memories of his first ITF match as he failed to trouble the scorer against the third-seeded American Juan Carlos Morales. And qualifier Yeshowah Campbell-Smith went down 6-2, 6-3 to another player from the USA.
Brianna Harricharan was the only T&T player to triumph in the girls’ draw as she crushed Grenadian Arlina Drigo 6-1, 6-0 to set up a meeting with the No. 7 seed from New Zealand today in the round of 16.
Ready’s sister Charlotte was beaten 6-4, 6-3 by an American, while Naomi Mohammed only managed one game, and fellow Under-14 player Shiloh Walker failed to trouble the scorer.
Campbell-Smith’s 13-year-old sister, Em-Miryam, and Reina Alexis received byes into today’s second round, along with the eight seeds.
The list includes No. 8 Cameron Wong and second-seeded Jordane Dookie, who reached the semis of the first three legs and is down to play an American around 11 a.m. for a place in tomorrow’s quarters. First serve today is 9 a.m.