KALE Dalla Costa was beaten for a place in the 14 and under quarter-finals of the leading junior tournament in COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) yesterday in Mexico.
The left-hander was the only one of the seven-member Trinidad and Tobago team to qualify for the main draw of the tournament known as JITIC.
Dalla Costa, who won the “second draw” title as a 12-year-old after failing to make the main draw in last year’s edition, went down 6-4, 6-2 to Mexican Sebastien Garcia.
The 2019 Caribbean 12 and under champion had won four of his five matches over the previous three days to finish the round-robin stage in second place in Group IV.
After three commanding victories, Dalla Costa was upset 6-3, 6-2 by Bahamian Jerald Carroll on Sunday, but he bounced back in magnificent fashion and only dropped one game needing to beat Guatemalan Mateo Herrarte to qualify the day after.
The other six T&T players ended up in the “second draw” and Brianna Harricharan was edged 4-6, 6-2, 10/8 for a place in the round of 16 by Arianna Kafati of Honduras yesterday.
The 16 and under champion of last week’s Sagicor Junior Tournament had won her first two matches over the weekend, but then lost her other two and finished third in her group.
Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith, won played in COTECC tournaments over the previous two weeks and lifted the doubles trophy in the first, also won two of her four round-robin matches to earn the No. 4 seeding in the second draw and a bye in the first round.
Her older brother Yeshowah, Aaron Subero, Shiloh Walker and Harricharan’s brother Brian all lost their five matches in the round-robin stage and the latter was the only one of the four who managed to win a set.
The three boys were then beaten in straight sets in the first round of the second draw, while Walker was playing in the girls’ first-round yesterday.