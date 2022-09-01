Kale Dalla Costa

RANKED 3RD IN COTECC: Kale Dalla Costa

KALE DALLA COSTA has qualified for the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Masters Tournament.

It will be the second year in succession that Trinidad and Tobago will be represented in the most prestigious 14 and under competition in the Confederation after no player from this country had ever qualified before.

Cameron Wong and Jordane Dookie both participated after being ranked in the top four in COTECC by the cut-off date in late August last year, and Dalla Costa earned his pick as he is currently listed at No. 3.

Eight girls and eight boys will be doing battle in the Masters from September 16-21 in Mexico, as in addition to the top four ranked male and female players, COTECC has invited four players from each gender who have either excelled in their major competitions or are ranked in the top 1,700 in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) world 18 and under rankings.

Dalla Costa began last month ranked sixth, but he soared into the top three by winning singles and doubles titles in the second and third weeks.

Four days before the August 22 cut-off day for Masters’ selection, the 2019 Caribbean 12 and under champion captured the double crown in the COTECC Tobago Carnival Cup in Trinidad, a week after he did the trick in the Sagicor Junior Invitational in St Lucia.

Dalla Costa had secured his first COTECC double crown in the C.O. Williams Junior Tournament in Barbados in April.

Last year’s Junior Player of the Year is the only person from the English-speaking Caribbean to qualify for the Masters this year, but Bahamian Jackson MacTaggart, ranked seventh in COTECC, and Alyssa James of Jamaica were among the invited players.

Dalla Costa is not the only T&T player currently ranked in the top ten in COTECC.

Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith, who lifted the COTECC trophy in the Trinity Cup at home last week Thursday after being the runner-up doubles champ in St Lucia two weeks earlier, had moved up six spots to No. 8.

Compatriot Brianna Harricharan, doubles champ in the Carnival Cup, is four places adrift, but the next highest T&T player on the list is Trinity Cup doubles runner-up Shiloh Walker at No. 28.

Her doubles partner Gabriella Prince rounds out the top 30, while “Trinity” runner-up Madison Khan, who is flying the red, white and black flag in the ITF/COTECC 12 and under Team Tournament Finals this week in Dominican Republic, is four places adrift.

Arya Siewrattan (#49) is also in the top 50, while Mohammed sisters, Lilly and Naomi (jointly at #88) are this country’s other females in the top 100.

At No. 24, Campbell-Smith’s brother Yeshowah, the Trinity Cup doubles champ, is this country’s second highest ranked male in COTECC.

Trinity Cup doubles finalist Jordell Chapman of Tobago is four places behind, while his doubles partner Aaron Subero, who lifted the Carnival Cup trophy alongside Dalla Costa, is 31st on the list and Trinity Cup singles and doubles champ Daniel Rahaman is also in the top 50 (#47).

Connor Carrington (#52) finds himself just outside, and this country’s only other player in the top 100 is Harricharan’s brother Brian – at #84.

Three T&T females finished in the top ten at the end of last year, with Dookie, Wong and Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph ranked fifth, seventh and tenth, respectively.

Dalla Costa, who had just turned 12 years old, was the highest-ranked male at No. 18.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bursary for pan study at UTT

The Patrons of the Arts Foundation (POTAF) (formerly The Patrons of Queen’s Hall) is providing financial support for pannists to attend the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT).

POTAF chairman Brian Wood said the initiative, in collaboration with UTT, is now in its 12th year and is geared towards further cementing Trinidad and Tobago’s position as the leading location globally for advanced studies of the steelpan.

T&T move up in World Amateur golf

Trinidad and Tobago moved up to 54th spot from their overnight 61st on the second day of the World Amateur Team Championships at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche, in France.

TTFA starts search for new technical director

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) is now accepting applications for the position of technical director.

The position became vacant last week, following the departure of Anton Corneal. Corneal left to take up the position of FIFA Regional Technical Consultant for the Caribbean.

King, Gordon shine for impressive Tallawahs

King, Gordon shine for impressive Tallawahs

Brandon King struck a sparkling half-century and fast bowler Nicholson Gordon produced a three-wicket burst to fire Jamaica Tallawahs to a comprehensive 47-run victory over title-holders St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Wednesday night.

Blackman gets to 50 free World Juniors final

TEAM TTO swimmer Nikoli Blackman will race for a medal tonight from 8.23 p.m. TT time in the Men’s 50m freestyle event at the FINA World Junior Swimming Championship currently underway in Lima, Peru.

GOOD DAY FOR TKR

GOOD DAY FOR TKR

THE TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS women’s team earned a fortuitous one point from their rain-affected match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors that propelled them into the final of the inaugural Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament yesterday, in St Kitts.