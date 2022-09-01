KALE DALLA COSTA has qualified for the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Masters Tournament.
It will be the second year in succession that Trinidad and Tobago will be represented in the most prestigious 14 and under competition in the Confederation after no player from this country had ever qualified before.
Cameron Wong and Jordane Dookie both participated after being ranked in the top four in COTECC by the cut-off date in late August last year, and Dalla Costa earned his pick as he is currently listed at No. 3.
Eight girls and eight boys will be doing battle in the Masters from September 16-21 in Mexico, as in addition to the top four ranked male and female players, COTECC has invited four players from each gender who have either excelled in their major competitions or are ranked in the top 1,700 in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) world 18 and under rankings.
Dalla Costa began last month ranked sixth, but he soared into the top three by winning singles and doubles titles in the second and third weeks.
Four days before the August 22 cut-off day for Masters’ selection, the 2019 Caribbean 12 and under champion captured the double crown in the COTECC Tobago Carnival Cup in Trinidad, a week after he did the trick in the Sagicor Junior Invitational in St Lucia.
Dalla Costa had secured his first COTECC double crown in the C.O. Williams Junior Tournament in Barbados in April.
Last year’s Junior Player of the Year is the only person from the English-speaking Caribbean to qualify for the Masters this year, but Bahamian Jackson MacTaggart, ranked seventh in COTECC, and Alyssa James of Jamaica were among the invited players.
Dalla Costa is not the only T&T player currently ranked in the top ten in COTECC.
Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith, who lifted the COTECC trophy in the Trinity Cup at home last week Thursday after being the runner-up doubles champ in St Lucia two weeks earlier, had moved up six spots to No. 8.
Compatriot Brianna Harricharan, doubles champ in the Carnival Cup, is four places adrift, but the next highest T&T player on the list is Trinity Cup doubles runner-up Shiloh Walker at No. 28.
Her doubles partner Gabriella Prince rounds out the top 30, while “Trinity” runner-up Madison Khan, who is flying the red, white and black flag in the ITF/COTECC 12 and under Team Tournament Finals this week in Dominican Republic, is four places adrift.
Arya Siewrattan (#49) is also in the top 50, while Mohammed sisters, Lilly and Naomi (jointly at #88) are this country’s other females in the top 100.
At No. 24, Campbell-Smith’s brother Yeshowah, the Trinity Cup doubles champ, is this country’s second highest ranked male in COTECC.
Trinity Cup doubles finalist Jordell Chapman of Tobago is four places behind, while his doubles partner Aaron Subero, who lifted the Carnival Cup trophy alongside Dalla Costa, is 31st on the list and Trinity Cup singles and doubles champ Daniel Rahaman is also in the top 50 (#47).
Connor Carrington (#52) finds himself just outside, and this country’s only other player in the top 100 is Harricharan’s brother Brian – at #84.
Three T&T females finished in the top ten at the end of last year, with Dookie, Wong and Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph ranked fifth, seventh and tenth, respectively.
Dalla Costa, who had just turned 12 years old, was the highest-ranked male at No. 18.