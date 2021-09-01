KALE Dalla Costa is the only Trinidad and Tobago male player in the top 20 in the Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC) 14 & Under rankings.
The 12-year-old was not in the top 50 a few months ago, but he is now listed at No. 18 after a strong performance at the end of June in JITIC, the region’s leading junior tournament.
However, compatriot Zachery Byng is now down at No. 26 after being ranked fifth before JITIC. Isaiah Boxhill is next on the list at No. 33, and Kayden Siewrattan is this country’s other player in the top 50, 12 places adrift.
T&T’s other boys on the list are James Hadden (No. 56) as well as Callum Koylass and Alexander Merry, who are both among 11 players jointly ranked 68th.
Dalla Costa failed to reach the main draw in JITIC in Guatemala, but he went on to capture the second draw title as well as the equivalent doubles final with the assistance of Byng. They defeated compatriots Boxhill and Siewrattan in the semi-finals of doubles.
Inactivity has hurt Hadden the most, as the 14 & Under-14 champion of last year’s RBC Junior Tournament nose-dived 44 places after being unable to compete in JITIC.
As was the case a few months ago, there are still two T&T players in the top five and three in the top ten in the girls’ rankings. Cameron Wong, who was No. 1 in COTECC before JITIC, has dropped two places, while Jordane Dookie and Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph are ranked fourth and seventh, respectively. Dookie tumbled eight places to No. 15 after JITIC, but then soared 11 spots after a recent two-leg circuit in the Dominican Republic. After reaching the singles final and capturing the doubles title—with the assistance of Daniel-Joseph—in the first tournament a month ago, the East Zone Division A Classified runner-up made it to both finals again the following week.
But Dookie, who claimed a gold and a silver medal in two USTA events in Florida just before, was then unable to take the court as rain washed out both finals.
Brianna Harricharan, the other female member of the country’s JITIC team, was this country’s only other girl in the girls’ top 70—at No. 60—when the COTECC undated rankings came out a couple weeks ago.