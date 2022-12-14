KALE Dalla Costa has scored three convincing victories over the last couple days to march into today’s 18 and under final of the RBC Junior Tournament at the Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.
The left-hander, who recently turned 14 years old, brushed aside Beckham Sylvester 6-1, 6-3 just before rain halted play yesterday afternoon in the semi-finals.
Dalla Costa, ranked second in the 14 and under division in COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation), had dismissed top seed Jamal Alexis 6-4, 6-1 earlier in the day in the quarter-finals, after overwhelming Tobagonian Luca De Noon 6-1, 6-2 in the first round on Monday.
Sylvester upset No. 4 seed Nicholas Ready 6-3, 7-5 in the quarters after edging Jaylon Chapman in two tiebreaks on Monday.
His older brother Sebastian and Jace Quashie were scheduled to play the second semi-final yesterday, but this match will now take place this morning because of the washout.
After allowing Drew Wilson just one game in his opening match, Sebastian scored a 2-6, 6-4, 10/7 triumph over Tim Pasea, who had nosed out defending champ Shae Millington 7-5, 4-6, 11/9 in the first round.
Quashie edged Charles Devaux 4-6, 6-3, 10/7 in the last eight after upsetting third-seeded fellow Tobagonian Christopher Roberts 6-4, 7-5 in the first round.
Chapman’s brother Jordell and B’Jorn Hall set up an all-Tobago 16 and under final with impressive semi-final wins yesterday afternoon.
Jordell whipped Daniel Rahaman 6-3, 6-1, while Hall, winner of the 14 and under titles when this tournament was last contested in April, took down Deron Dumas by the same score.
Keondre Duke, also from the sister isle, defeated Alhil Cyril of St Lucia 6-2, 7-5 to earn a place in today’s 14 and under final.
The top seed will come up against 12 and under champ of the last edition Nirav Dougdeen, who eliminated Connor Carrington 6-2, 6-2 in the semis.
The tournament was scheduled to conclude today, but after more than five hours of possible play was lost on Monday because of rain and at least another three hours yesterday, it will most likely be extended by at least one day.
First serve today is 9 a.m.