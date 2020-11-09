KALE Dalla Costa narrowly failed to complete a Triple Crown Sunday in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
Not long after winning the under-14 final to become the only player to capture two singles titles in the field of over 100 players, the left-hander seemed well on his way to his third trophy after press time when he and Leeum Chan Pak ran away with the first set of the doubles final 4-1.
However top-seeded Tobagonians Jace Quashie and singles runner-up Luca De Noon battled back to even proceedings (4-2) and then clinch the deciding match tie-break 10/7.
The eventual champions had surrendered just one game against Daniel Rahaman and under-12 singles runner-up Yeshowah Campbell-Smith and a little earlier, while Dalla Costa and Chan Pak had edged Isaiah Boxill and Alex Chin 5-3, 5-4 (7/5) in the other semi-final.
Under-14 singles champ Briana Harricharan and Eva Pasea combined for their second titles.
After a 4-0, 5-4 (7/1) triumph over Kate Broughton and Shiloh Walker in the semis, the top seeds edged Gabriella Prince and Campbell-Smith’s sister Em-Miryam 4-5 (4/), 5-4 (8/6), 10/1 in the Under-14 doubles final.
The runners-up had advanced to the title match with a hard-fought 4-2, 2-4, 10/7 triumph over Zara Shamsi and Arya Siewrattan.
After lifting the Under-12 singles title last week Tuesday, Pasea just failed to advance to the under-14 singles final when she was nosed out 11/9 in the deciding match tiebreak by Shamsi.
Makeda Bain was crowned under-10 singles and doubles champ (with Anneleise Orr) as Karissa Mohammed, daughter of multiple national and Tranquillity Open champ was the runner-up in singles and doubles – with sister Lily.
Caribbean Under-12 champ Dalla Costa completely dominated the opposition in his age-group and lifted the trophy last week Monday.
Selected singles results:
GIRLS – Under-14 – B. Harricharan bt Z. Shamsi 7-6 (7/3), 6-0. U-12 – E. Pasea bt E. Cammpbell-Smith 4-0, 4-1. U-12 – M. Bain bt K. Mohammed 5-3, 4-1.
BOYS – Under-14 – K. Dalla Costa bt L. De Noon 7-5, 6-0. U-12 – K. Dalla Costa bt Y. Campbell-Smith 4-0, 4-2. U-12 – Jack Brown bt Darius Rahaman 1-4, 5-3, 10/3.