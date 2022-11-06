Damming wins T&T’s 1st pro squash tourney

ROWAN DAMMING came from behind again to win the first-ever professional squash tournament in this country Saturday night at the QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre at the Queen’s Park Oval.
After losing eight straight points from three-all to tamely surrender the first set to top seed Andres Herrera, the world No. 1 junior went on to prevail 11-8, 14-12, 11-8 in the final of the QPCC Premiere Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tournament.
It was the first time in his four matches that Damming was not forced into a deciding fifth set, while the 155th-ranked Colombian–the only player in the top 200 in the world in the tournament– also had a very tough week, which included two five-setters and no straight-set wins.
Both players had pushed their bodies to the extreme when they were forced to come from two sets to love down the night before in marathon semi-finals and it was surprising that they were still able to produce such a high-quality contest in front of a very appreciative audience.
The 26-year-old Herrera, who reached a career-high world ranking of 115 at the start of 2017, has had trouble finishing the job recently as this was his third silver medal in his last four tournaments on the PSA Challenger Tour.
It was only the third professional tournament for Damming, who was ranked #205 and seeded third when entries closed a few weeks ago.
The 18-year-old reached a career-high #174 right after and will probably be in the top 150 after Saturday night’s victory.
After losing to Finnlay Whitington in the Under-19 final of the European Junior Championships in April, Damming turned the tables on the Briton in August when he became the first player from the Netherlands to strike gold in the World Junior Championship.
That victory ended an unbelievable streak of 27 consecutive victories by Egyptian players in all forms of world championship finals—men’s, women’s, juniors and teams.
A total of 24 players from 11 countries—Barbados, Bermuda, Canada, Colombia, England, France, Germany, Guyana, Mexico, New Zealand and Trinidad and Tobago—competed in the five-day QPCC tournament.
Fourteen of them, including Bermudan Taylor Carrick (#666) are world-ranked and the top eight seeds were in the top 275.
All seven T&T players—Colin Ramasra, Seth Thong, Brandon de Montrichard, Zachary Loquan, Joel Augustine, Nicholas Lequay, Marc Pontifex— were eliminated in the first round last Tuesday.
There was also supposed to be a women’s event, but it was scrapped after all the entrants withdrew over a month ago.
Barbados, Bermuda and Cayman Islands are the Caribbean countries which have hosted professional tournament over the years.