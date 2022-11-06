Damming wins T&T’s 1st pro squash tourney

ROWAN DAMMING came from behind again to win the first-ever professional squash tournament in this country Saturday night at the QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre at the Queen’s Park Oval.

After losing eight straight points from three-all to tamely surrender the first set to top seed Andres Herrera, the world No. 1 junior went on to prevail 11-8, 14-12, 11-8 in the final of the QPCC Premiere Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tournament.

It was the first time in his four matches that Damming was not forced into a deciding fifth set, while the 155th-ranked Colombian–the only player in the top 200 in the world in the tournament– also had a very tough week, which included two five-setters and no straight-set wins.

Both players had pushed their bodies to the extreme when they were forced to come from two sets to love down the night before in marathon semi-finals and it was surprising that they were still able to produce such a high-quality contest in front of a very appreciative audience.

The 26-year-old Herrera, who reached a career-high world ranking of 115 at the start of 2017, has had trouble finishing the job recently as this was his third silver medal in his last four tournaments on the PSA Challenger Tour.

It was only the third professional tournament for Damming, who was ranked #205 and seeded third when entries closed a few weeks ago.

The 18-year-old reached a career-high #174 right after and will probably be in the top 150 after Saturday night’s victory.

After losing to Finnlay Whitington in the Under-19 final of the European Junior Championships in April, Damming turned the tables on the Briton in August when he became the first player from the Netherlands to strike gold in the World Junior Championship.

That victory ended an unbelievable streak of 27 consecutive victories by Egyptian players in all forms of world championship finals—men’s, women’s, juniors and teams.

A total of 24 players from 11 countries—Barbados, Bermuda, Canada, Colombia, England, France, Germany, Guyana, Mexico, New Zealand and Trinidad and Tobago—competed in the five-day QPCC tournament.

Fourteen of them, including Bermudan Taylor Carrick (#666) are world-ranked and the top eight seeds were in the top 275.

All seven T&T players—Colin Ramasra, Seth Thong, Brandon de Montrichard, Zachary Loquan, Joel Augustine, Nicholas Lequay, Marc Pontifex— were eliminated in the first round last Tuesday.

There was also supposed to be a women’s event, but it was scrapped after all the entrants withdrew over a month ago.

Barbados, Bermuda and Cayman Islands are the Caribbean countries which have hosted professional tournament over the years.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Red Force aim for sharper effort against CCC

Red Force aim for sharper effort against CCC

THE Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be looking to sharpen up on their fielding and death bowling when they face the Combined Campuses and Colleges in their fourth round CG United Super50 Zone A match at the Queen’s Park Oval from 9 a.m. today.

After a three-run loss to the Guyana Harpy Eagles on Wednesday, the Red Force bounced back with a comfortable seven-wicket victory over the Windward Islands Volcanoes on Saturday to take the lead in the group with three rounds of matches to be played.

Damming wins T&T’s 1st pro squash tourney

ROWAN DAMMING came from behind again to win the first-ever professional squash tournament in this country Saturday night at the QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre at the Queen’s Park Oval.

After losing eight straight points from three-all to tamely surrender the first set to top seed Andres Herrera, the world No. 1 junior went on to prevail 11-8, 14-12, 11-8 in the final of the QPCC Premiere Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tournament.

It was the first time in his four matches that Damming was not forced into a deciding fifth set, while the 155th-ranked Colombian–the only player in the top 200 in the world in the tournament– also had a very tough week, which included two five-setters and no straight-set wins.

NOT WASHED UP

NOT WASHED UP

After a summer when he failed to medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, top TTO swimmer Dylan Carter dug deep and redeemed himself with a spectacular 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup series.

Carter took home a total of nine gold medals from the three legs of the Cup at Berlin, Toronto, and Indianapolis, claiming a treble of triple crowns (victories in the 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly, and 50m freestyle at all three meets) and became the only swimmer in history to swim the combination of a sub-23 second 50m backstroke, sub-22 second 50m butterfly and a sub-21 second freestyle.

T&T duo ranked second in COTECC

TRINIDAD and Tobago players Kale Dalla Costa and Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith are both currently listed at No. 2 in the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) 14 and under rankings.

Dalla Costa moved up one place, while Campbell-Smith climbed two spots after being listed at No. 8 when the rankings were previously updated in September.

The two are attempting to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Cameron Wong, who was ranked No. 1 going into JITIC—the leading junior tournament in the region—in the middle of last year.

T&T quartet in Barbados ITF

T&T quartet in Barbados ITF

JORDANE DOOKIE is among four Trinidad and Tobago players doing battle at the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament this week in Barbados.

The East Zone Triple Crown champion is the second highest ranked female in the 18 and under draw of the Grade V event at #1,358 in the world.

The other players from this country in the field are Byng brothers, Sebastien and Zachery, and Kale Dalla Costa, who edged Neil King of Barbados 4-6, 5-7, 10/3 in the qualifying draw yesterday to qualify for today’s main draw.

Weeks to savour, chance to grasp

Weeks to savour, chance to grasp

I can’t think of anything in our sporting history matching Dylan Carter’s succession of elite-level victories. Can you?

To win nine consecutive finals over the 50-metre distance at the short course FINA Swimming World Cup across three meets in Berlin, Toronto and Indianapolis over the past two weeks is phenomenal.