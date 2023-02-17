Danae shines in Tacarigua

DANAE MOOTOOSINGH expectedly finished at the top of the Under-19 division when the curtain fell on the two-weekend Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) Junior Ranking Tournament last Sunday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
It was the first official tournament in the sport since the former CAREBACO (Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation) Championship double-crown winner was beaten in the Under-17 final of a similar ranking competition to begin the 2020 season almost exactly three years ago.
Mootoosingh, who had edged Janiah Boodoosingh in three sets in the semi-finals of that event, had also needed three sets to prevail (21-10, 17-21), when they met in the first stage the weekend before, but comfortably won 21-13, 21-8 when they their clash for the top spot this time.
The two had struck gold in Under-15 doubles when CAREBACO was last staged in 2019, after Mootoosingh had prevailed when they squared off for the singles crown.
Mootoosingh also beat Group B winner Daynelle Barnes (21-13, 21-9) and runner-up Kevi-Ann Quamina (21-9, 21-4), while Boodoosingh also took down the two in straight sets to finish second in the top-four playoff.
Barnes’ sister T’Shelle, the ’18 CAREBACO under-11 Triple Crown champ, was edged in both her matches and had to settle for third place in the Under-17 category.
Amara Urquhart, who went on to finish runner-up in the senior equivalent tournament three days later, was crowned champ edging Barnes 21-11, 14-21, 21-17 and scoring a 21-14, 21-12 triumph over Kara-Ashley Robertson, a 22-20, 23-21 winner over Barnes.
Just two players had entered the girls’ under-13 age-group and Boodoosingh’s sister Rishelle had edged Serenity Tinto 22-20, 7-21, 13-21 since the Sunday before.
There was also only action in the boys’ Under-11 division during the first weekend. None of his three opponents managed as many as ten points in any game as Liam Rajkumar cruised to victory from Terell Gonzales.