Danae shines in Tacarigua

DANAE MOOTOOSINGH expectedly finished at the top of the Under-19 division when the curtain fell on the two-weekend Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) Junior Ranking Tournament last Sunday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

It was the first official tournament in the sport since the former CAREBACO (Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation) Championship double-crown winner was beaten in the Under-17 final of a similar ranking competition to begin the 2020 season almost exactly three years ago.

Mootoosingh, who had edged Janiah Boodoosingh in three sets in the semi-finals of that event, had also needed three sets to prevail (21-10, 17-21), when they met in the first stage the weekend before, but comfortably won 21-13, 21-8 when they their clash for the top spot this time.

The two had struck gold in Under-15 doubles when CAREBACO was last staged in 2019, after Mootoosingh had prevailed when they squared off for the singles crown.

Mootoosingh also beat Group B winner Daynelle Barnes (21-13, 21-9) and runner-up Kevi-Ann Quamina (21-9, 21-4), while Boodoosingh also took down the two in straight sets to finish second in the top-four playoff.

Barnes’ sister T’Shelle, the ’18 CAREBACO under-11 Triple Crown champ, was edged in both her matches and had to settle for third place in the Under-17 category.

Amara Urquhart, who went on to finish runner-up in the senior equivalent tournament three days later, was crowned champ edging Barnes 21-11, 14-21, 21-17 and scoring a 21-14, 21-12 triumph over Kara-Ashley Robertson, a 22-20, 23-21 winner over Barnes.

Just two players had entered the girls’ under-13 age-group and Boodoosingh’s sister Rishelle had edged Serenity Tinto 22-20, 7-21, 13-21 since the Sunday before.

There was also only action in the boys’ Under-11 division during the first weekend. None of his three opponents managed as many as ten points in any game as Liam Rajkumar cruised to victory from Terell Gonzales.

Captain Hayley Matthews nervelessly drilled the penultimate ball of the game to the extra cover boundary as West Indies edged Ireland by six wickets in a thriller yesterday, to post their first win of the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup and break their dreadful run of 15 successive defeats.

Campbell-Smith exits in COTECC quarters

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith was eliminated in the Under-14 quarter-finals of the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) junior tournament Tuesday in Guatemala.

After two convincing wins to finish on top of her round-robin group over the weekend and then another one-sided triumph (6-2, 6-1) to reach the last eight, the Trinidad and Tobago player was beaten 6-0, 6-2 by top seed Alison Oliva of Guatemala.

Kashief King secured silver in the unseeded men’s 400 metres event at the Don Kirby Elite Invitational in New Mexico, USA, last week.

The University of Illinois junior clocked an indoor best 47.64 seconds to finish first in his section and second overall.

Liberty University’s Omari Lewis got to the line in a personal best 21.33 seconds to earn silver in the unseeded men’s 200m. He was 16th in the 60m dash in 6.82.

Charles powers Victorians to BPL title

West Indies batter Johnson Charles crafted a brilliant, unbeaten half-century to mastermind a successful run chase and propel Comilla Victorians to the capture of their second straight Bangladesh Premier League title yesterday.

In pursuit of the 175 for seven posted by Sylhet Strikers, Victorians overhauled their target with four balls to spare and win by seven wickets at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, with the right-handed Charles top-scoring with 79 not out off 52 deliveries.

Diego Martin ruled out for third-round games

Cricket West Indies vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow is happy that the first two rounds of the West Indies Championship came off without a hitch but noted that the venues for the final three games of the tournament are yet to be confirmed.