Danes whip Russia 4-1 to advance at Euro 2020

After scoring a goal to help Denmark advance at the European Championship, Joakim Maehle walked straight to a TV camera and formed a “10” with his fingers. That was for Christian Eriksen.
Maehle’s 82nd- minute goal put some extra gloss on a 4-1 win over Russia yesterday that gave Denmark second place in Group B and an automatic spot in the round of 16.
After Eriksen’s collapse in the first game and two subsequent losses at home, Denmark finally was able to celebrate in front of their raucous and jubilant supporters at Parken Stadium. “It’s a relief and a redemption,” Maehle said.
Eriksen — who wears No. 10 for the national team — suffered cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator. He was released from the hospital last Friday.
Denmark, Russia and Finland all finished with three points but the Danes had the better goal difference. Belgium won the group with nine points. Now a meeting with Wales awaits for Denmark in Amsterdam on Saturday.
Dutch stay perfect, blank N/Macedonia 3-0
In Amsterdam, Memphis Depay scored one, he set up Georginio Wijnaldum for the next two, and the Netherlands made it three out of three.
The Dutch team completed the group stage at the European Championship with a 3-0 victory over North Macedonia, the second team at the tournament after Italy to win all three of its opening matches.
Memphis, who signed for Barcelona on Saturday, scored the first goal after a slick counterattack in the 24th minute.
He then passed to Wijnaldum for a tap-in goal in the 51st, and seven minutes later goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski saved a shot from Memphis that Wijnaldum put into the roof of the net off the rebound.
The Netherlands now has to wait to see which team it will face in the round of 16 on Sunday in Budapest.
As Group C winner, the team will line up against the third-place finisher in either Group D, E or F.
Yesterday’s other results:
Austria 1 vs
Ukraine 0
Belgium 2 vs
Finland 0