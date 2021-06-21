Danes whip Russia 4-1 to advance at Euro 2020

Yussuf Poulsen

After scoring a goal to help Denmark advance at the European Championship, Joakim Maehle walked straight to a TV camera and formed a “10” with his fingers. That was for Christian Eriksen.

Maehle’s 82nd- minute goal put some extra gloss on a 4-1 win over Russia yesterday that gave Denmark second place in Group B and an automatic spot in the round of 16.

After Eriksen’s collapse in the first game and two subsequent losses at home, Denmark finally was able to celebrate in front of their raucous and jubilant supporters at Parken Stadium. “It’s a relief and a redemption,” Maehle said.

Eriksen — who wears No. 10 for the national team — suffered cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator. He was released from the hospital last Friday.

Denmark, Russia and Finland all finished with three points but the Danes had the better goal difference. Belgium won the group with nine points. Now a meeting with Wales awaits for Denmark in Amsterdam on Saturday.

Dutch stay perfect, blank N/Macedonia 3-0

In Amsterdam, Memphis Depay scored one, he set up Georginio Wijnaldum for the next two, and the Netherlands made it three out of three.

The Dutch team completed the group stage at the European Championship with a 3-0 victory over North Macedonia, the second team at the tournament after Italy to win all three of its opening matches.

Memphis, who signed for Barcelona on Saturday, scored the first goal after a slick counterattack in the 24th minute.

He then passed to Wijnaldum for a tap-in goal in the 51st, and seven minutes later goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski saved a shot from Memphis that Wijnaldum put into the roof of the net off the rebound.

The Netherlands now has to wait to see which team it will face in the round of 16 on Sunday in Budapest.

As Group C winner, the team will line up against the third-place finisher in either Group D, E or F.

Yesterday’s other results:

Austria 1 vs

Ukraine 0

Belgium 2 vs

Finland 0

Windies slump to 158-run defeat

West Indies started the fourth morning of the second Test against South Africa full of hope that they could chase down their victory target of 324, but any chance of pulling off such an unlikely win disintegrated in the final 30 minutes before lunch. 

WI SORRY

“We are very sorry”.

Those were the sentiments expressed by West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite to the fans of West Indies cricket after the regional side slumped to a heavy 158-run defeat to South Africa yesterday, to lose the two-match Test series 2-0 at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.

Danes whip Russia 4-1 to advance at Euro 2020

Farinha fastest at Olympic trial

Jonathan Farinha was the standout performer at the first of two Olympic trial meets, as a select group of home-based athletes enjoyed a rare opportunity to compete, yesterday.

Thompson wins in Florida

Richard “Torpedo” Thompson secured victory in the men’s 100 metres final at The Show Down 2nd Edition meet in Florida, USA, on Saturday. The 2008 Olympic sprint relay gold medallist stopped the clock at 10.47 seconds.

Good start

Interim Trinidad and Tobago senior team head coach Angus Eve conducted his first training session at the Ato Boldon Stadium yesterday morning as he led 24 players into a residential training camp at the Home of Football in Couva. The camp will be in operation run until the team’s departure for the United States later this week for another camp.