Kelsey Daniel broke a longstanding national record at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in New Mexico, USA, last Friday.
Daniel disturbed the sand at 7.99 metres to replace Wendell Williams as the Trinidad and Tobago indoor record holder in the men’s long jump. On February 3, 1999 — exactly 24 years before Daniel’s big leap — Williams had established the previous T&T indoor record of 7.89m.
Daniel’s impressive 7.99m jump was a personal best for the 21-year-old athlete, bettering his 7.90m outdoor best. Daniel finished second at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic, behind Jamaica’s Wayne Pinnock, who jumped 8.10m.
Daniel’s 7.99m leap earned him ninth spot on the 2023 world indoor performance list. American Jeremiah Davis is the world leader at 8.21m. Pinnock is fourth with his 8.10m jump. Daniel, a New Mexico Junior College sophomore, finished fifth in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic men’s triple jump with an indoor best effort of 16.04m.
Kansas State University freshman Aaron Antoine cleared the bar at 2.02m for 12th spot in the men’s high jump. Tatianna Martinez clocked 55.57 seconds for 21st spot in the women’s 400m. The Texas Christian University (TCU) senior was 25th in the unseeded women’s 200m in 24.63.
New Mexico Junior College’s Che Saunders finished 21st overall in the men’s 60m hurdles in 8.02 seconds. West Texas A&M University junior Jalen Purcell was 15th in men’s 60m qualifying in 6.83, and did not progress. Purcell clocked 21.91 for 38th spot in the unseeded men’s 200m.
At the South Carolina Invitational, Jacksonville University’s Joanne Rogers won the women’s 400m in 56.33 seconds. In the men’s 300m, Asa Guevara finished second in his section and fourth overall in 33.14 seconds. Machel Cedenio was sixth fastest in 33.87.
In Minnesota, Carlon Hosten topped the Gopher Classic men’s 60m field in 6.88 seconds. The University of Minnesota sprinter had clocked 6.84 in the preliminaries.
At the Meyo Invitational, in Indiana, Akilah Lewis secured women’s 60m silver in a personal best 7.27 seconds. The Minnesota junior was ninth fastest in the 200 in 24.49. DePaul University’s Dominic Cole was 10th in the men’s 60m in 6.99.
In Alabama, Safiya John captured Jaguar Invitational women’s 60m hurdles silver in 8.63 seconds. The University of Southern Mississippi senior was eighth in the long jump with a 5.55m leap and 11th in the high jump with a 1.59m clearance.
At the Washburn Open & Multis, in Kansas, Marcus Purcell finished first in his section and second overall in the men’s 200m in an indoor best 21.56 seconds. His Northwest Kansas Technical College teammate, Jaydon Moore was 46th in 22.40. Purcell was 23rd in the 60m dash in 7.02. In the opening round, he had clocked 6.97.
At the Doc Hale Meet, in Virginia, Ako Hislop bagged men’s 60m bronze. The University of Maryland senior got to the line in 6.81 seconds.
In Nebraska, Onal Mitchell finished first in his section and sixth overall in the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational men’s 400m. The University of Northern Iowa sophomore clocked 48.91 seconds.