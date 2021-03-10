Daniel doubles up

Kelsey Daniel recorded a double at the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) 2021 Track and Field Series #4 meet, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago, on the weekend.
On Saturday, Daniel produced a wind-aided 7.23 metres leap for men’s long jump gold. He was back at the Yorke Stadium on Sunday, the 19-year-old Kaizen Panthers athlete getting to the line in 10.94 seconds to win the men’s 100 metres dash. Abilene’s Jonathan Baker was a distant second in 11.27.
Kimani Kent also enjoyed a double triumph. The Tobago Falcons athlete won the boys’ under-17 long jump with a 5.55m effort and the 110m hurdles in 16.65 seconds.
Tobago Select’s Elijah Irving stopped the clock at 11.03 seconds for victory in the boys’ under-20 100m dash. University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) quartermiler Josiah Rayside won the boys’ under-20 400m in 50.87 seconds.
Callis McLetchie was the class of the men’s 400m field, the Tobago Select runner getting home in 49.04 seconds. His clubmate, Nkosi Toney emerged victorious in the boys’ under-20 1500m in four minutes, 25.84 seconds.
Mason Hall’s Ben-Israel Bannister returned a time of 2:05.29 to claim top spot in the boys’ under-17 800m. Falcons athlete Shanille Greene got home in 1:10.36 to secure the girls’ under-17 400m hurdles title.
Gianna Paul was impressive in the girls’ under-17 high jump, the Concorde athlete clearing the bar at 1.60m for a comfortable victory. Jayda Williams of Simplex disturbed the sand at 5.42m to win the girls’ under-20 long jump.
Falcons thrower Christopher Crawford produced a 47.84m effort for gold in the men’s discus. Jeron James threw 47.42m for top spot in the boys’ under-20 discus. His Mercury teammate, Lalenii Grant won the girls’ under-20 discus with a 38.52m throw.
Zenith’s Mickelle Edwards threw 48.75m to emerge as boys’ under-20 javelin champion. Rss Phoenix thrower Justin Fisher was second at 47.75. Boys’ under-17 javelin honours went to another Zenith athlete, Cahsani Mark landing the spear 43.80m. And in the boys’ under-20 shot put, Mercury’s Jayden Scott threw the iron ball 15.69m.