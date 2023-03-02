Daniel Phillips sent off Saturday

Daniel Phillips

Trinidad and Tobago midfielder Daniel Phillips was sent off on the brink of half-time, but St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson said he was “confused and perplexed” by the red card as his side battled to a 1-1 draw with St Mirren, Saturday, in the Scottish Premier Division.

Phillips, who joined St Johnstone in August last year after being released by English club Watford at the end of the 2021-22 season, has made three appearances for T&T since making his debut in March 2021 against Guyana

The 22-year-old Phillips was ordered off on the brink of half-time as he caught Ryan Flynn above the ankle in a challenge that looked stomach-churning, but he was only trying to swivel the ball away from his opposite man. Referee Craig Napier initially cautioned Phillips but upon a VAR review, the player was ordered off.

“I thought Dan [Phillips] had stamped on his leg, but I can’t see it,” Davidson said.“I don’t know how VAR can change his mind because it’s not clear and obvious.

“I’m not sure what Dan’s meant to do. Where is he meant to put his foot? I thought the original decision, the yellow card, was the right decision. It’s a huge decision that has a huge impact on the game. There’s no malice, no force.”

Substitute Zak Rudden gave the ten-man hosts an unlikely lead in the 75th, but Alex Gogic powered in a late equaliser four minutes from time. St Mirren remain fifth, while St Johnstone stay eighth.

Barca win Copa Clasico

Barcelona triumphed in the first battle against rivals Real Madrid.

The Catalan club won 1-0 win at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals yesterday—the first of three matches between the Spanish powerhouses in the next few weeks.

Barcelona took the victory with an own-goal by Madrid defender Éder Militão in the first half.

De Gannes stamps her class

De Gannes stamps her class

Janae De Gannes stamped her class on the Secondary Schools’ Track & Field National Championship meet, recording three convincing victories at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago.

On Wednesday, De Gannes bolted to gold in the Girls 17+ 100 metres dash, the Bishop Anstey High School (BAHS) Port of Spain fifth-former stopping the clock at 12.21 seconds. Iere High School’s Shawnelle Williams finished a distant second in 13.12, with third spot going to Mason Hall Secondary’s Nikilee Samuel in 13.20.

HADAD STAYS

HADAD STAYS

LOCAL BUSINESSMAN Robert Hadad will remain in control of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) for at least another year.

This comes after the term of the FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee was extended for a second time by FIFA, the international body governing world football.

Blackman to lead Carifta effort again

Blackman to lead Carifta effort again

THREE-TIME Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) Youth Sportsman of the Year Nikoli Blackman will lead a 21-member TTO team to the 2023 Carifta Aquatics Championships that splash off from April 6-11 in Curacao.

Blackman, the 2022 FINA (now World Aquatics) Junior World seventh-place finisher in the Men’s 50-metre freestyle, will campaign in both the pool and open water competitions.

Belcon century keeps Merry Boys happy

Belcon century keeps Merry Boys happy

Merry Boys continued their unbeaten run in the Premiership 2 North competition last weekend with Mario Belcon slamming 125 in their innings and 24-run victory over Munroe Road Cricket Club.

After dismissing Munroe Road for 58 in the first innings, thanks to superb figures of five wickets for five runs from Rakesh Seecharan, Belcon stepped up to guide the former top-flight team to 230 all out.