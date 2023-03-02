Daniel Phillips sent off Saturday

Trinidad and Tobago midfielder Daniel Phillips was sent off on the brink of half-time, but St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson said he was “confused and perplexed” by the red card as his side battled to a 1-1 draw with St Mirren, Saturday, in the Scottish Premier Division.
Phillips, who joined St Johnstone in August last year after being released by English club Watford at the end of the 2021-22 season, has made three appearances for T&T since making his debut in March 2021 against Guyana
The 22-year-old Phillips was ordered off on the brink of half-time as he caught Ryan Flynn above the ankle in a challenge that looked stomach-churning, but he was only trying to swivel the ball away from his opposite man. Referee Craig Napier initially cautioned Phillips but upon a VAR review, the player was ordered off.
“I thought Dan [Phillips] had stamped on his leg, but I can’t see it,” Davidson said.“I don’t know how VAR can change his mind because it’s not clear and obvious.
“I’m not sure what Dan’s meant to do. Where is he meant to put his foot? I thought the original decision, the yellow card, was the right decision. It’s a huge decision that has a huge impact on the game. There’s no malice, no force.”
Substitute Zak Rudden gave the ten-man hosts an unlikely lead in the 75th, but Alex Gogic powered in a late equaliser four minutes from time. St Mirren remain fifth, while St Johnstone stay eighth.