Kelsey Daniel grabbed double gold at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Indoor Championships in Kansas, USA, on the weekend.
Daniel disturbed the sand at 7.81 metres to earn top spot in the men’s long jump. The New Mexico Junior College sophomore then captured the triple jump title with an indoor best 16.09m effort.
Justin Guy was also golden at the NJCAA Indoor Championships, the South Plains College student topping the men’s 60 metres hurdles in 7.90 seconds. New Mexico’s Che Saunders clocked 7.99 to bag bronze.
Anson Moses secured men’s heptathlon bronze for Cloud County Community College with 5,002 points—a new Trinidad and Tobago record. His 3.98m clearance in the heptathlon pole vault is also a national indoor record.
Antonia Sealy accumulated a personal best 3,769 points to pick up women’s pentathlon bronze. The Iowa Western Community College sophomore was seventh fastest in the individual 60m hurdles preliminaries in 8.73 seconds, but opted out of the championship race.
Nathan Farinha clocked a personal best 6.85 seconds for 19th spot overall in the men’s 60m dash. Both Nathan and his twin brother and Essex County College teammate, Jonathan Farinha were non-finishers in the 200m heats.
Northwest Kansas Technical College student Marcus Purcell was 21st in the 200m in 21.82 seconds. Another T&T/Northwest Kansas athlete, Jaydon Moore clocked 6.94 to finish 31st in the 60m dash.
New Mexico and South Plains shared the men’s team title with 107 points each. Cloud County finished sixth with 40 points, while Northwest Kansas earned one point for 30th spot. Essex County did not get on the scoreboard. Iowa Western finished fifth among the women with 48 points. New Mexico (116) captured the women’s team title.
At the IC4A/ECAC Indoor Championships, in Massachusetts, USA, Renaldo-Alleyne Noreiga finished fourth in the men’s 60m final in 6.91 seconds. The St Francis Brooklyn College sprinter clocked a personal best 6.89 in the semi-final round.
In South Dakota, Lorenzo Luces finished 15th in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Indoor Championship men’s triple jump event. The Wayland Baptist University freshman produced a 14.46m effort.