Daniel strikes NJCAA gold!

DOUBLE PODIUM: Trinidad and Tobago jumper Kelsey Daniel.

Kelsey Daniel produced a big 16.09 metres effort to capture the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division 1 Outdoor Track and Field Championship men’s triple jump title in New Mexico, USA, last Saturday.

Daniel was also on the podium in the long jump. The New Mexico Junior College sophomore disturbed the sand at 7.78m to bag bronze.

Christopher Crawford seized silver in the men’s shot put with a personal best 18.40 metres throw. The Barton Community College freshman also competed in the discus, landing the implement 58.31m to finish sixth. And in the hammer throw, he was ninth at 50.07.

Earlier in the month, at the NJCAA Region VI Championships in Kansas, Crawford produced a big 59.93m throw to break the national discus record. The previous standard of 59.65m was established by Quincy Wilson in 2016.

Antonia Sealy earned a personal best 5,221 points to claim women’s heptathlon silver at the NJCAA Outdoor Championships. The Iowa Western Community College student finished fourth in the individual javelin with a 43.38m throw. Sealy was sixth in the individual long jump with a wind-aided 5.89m leap.

Cloud County Community College sophomore Anson Moses accumulated a personal best 6,666 points for silver in the men’s decathlon.

New Mexico student Che Saunders finished eighth in the men’s 110 metres hurdles final in 14.42 seconds. South Plains College athlete Justin Guy was a non-finisher in the championship race. In the qualifying round, Guy clocked 13.84, while Saunders got to the line in a wind-assisted 14.09.

In the men’s 200m, Northwest Kansas Technical College sophomore Marcus Purcell finished 28th overall in 21.09 seconds. Essex County College’s Nathan Farinha was 35th fastest at 21.33.

New Mexico and South Plains finished joint-first in the men’s team competition with 100 points each. Barton earned 79.5 points to finish third, while Cloud County accumulated 48 for fifth spot. Northwest Kansas were 26th with six points.

Iowa Western amassed 64 points to finish fifth in the women’s team competition. New Mexico emerged as champions with 130.5.

At the Track Night NYC meet, in New York, Eric Harrison Jr struck gold in the men’s 200m in 20.55 seconds. Dwight St Hillaire clocked 21.01 to secure fifth spot. Harrison finished third in his section and fifth overall in the 100 in 10.32.

Two Thursdays ago, at the Redbank Invitational in Pennsylvania, Spire Academy’s Jamario Russell finished second in the high school boys’ 100m dash in a windy 10.94 seconds.

