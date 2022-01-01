“A tremendous honour.”
That is how Aubrey David felt after he was named the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) senior men’s team player of the year for 2021.
Meanwhile Kennya Cordner copped the equivalent accolade for the women’s team.
The top players were announced yesterday by the TTFA, with Andre Marchan and Ryan Augustine named as the top futsal and beach soccer players respectively.
The selections were made by the respective head coaches of the various national teams combined with an online voting poll.
David, who also plays for professional club Deportivo Saprissa in Costa Rica, said: “This is a tremendous honour for me to go down in the books as a Player of the Year for Trinidad and Tobago and to be classified among so many other committed and dedicated individuals who have won this award in the past.”
He said that the past year has been “a most challenging and difficult” period for sport in general and football in particular and that it was “a blessing to be able to play football in 2021.”
“I would like to dedicate this award to the many others who contributed to our football in 2021, team-mates and staff members. Hopefully we can take this drive into 2022 on the path to recovery,” he added.
Meanwhile Cordner was thankful and happy she could make an impact on the team.
“Giving thanks always to the most high God for without him none of this will be possible. After being away for so long from national team football, I kept on doing my thing regardless and I am truly happy that I could come back and still contribute and make an impact on the national team and to be named Player of the Year for Trinidad and Tobago Women’s football,” she said.
“It’s truly a wonderful feeling. I am happy that for the third time I am the Footballer of the Year and I will continue to work even harder and do my best! Thanks to all those who believed in me and never gave up on me!” Cordner concluded.
Augustine captained the T&T beach soccer team and said he was grateful for what he has been able to achieve with the side.
“I’m just grateful for what the programme has provided me over the years. I’m immensely thankful for such a family-oriented group, the supportive staff and talented team-mates. I hope my efforts help to grow support for the sport and hopefully provide the life-changing opportunities that I’ve been fortunate enough to experience,” he said.
Meanwhile, futsal goalkeeper Marchan was happy that his sport was recognised.
“I am truly grateful for being recognised for my efforts for the national futsal team in 2021. It was an enjoyable and learning experience for myself and the rest of the team. Hopefully we can continue to develop and achieve more in 2022 and beyond,” said Marchan.
The individuals will receive awards courtesy The Fan Club of Trincity Mall and the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association in recognition of their achievements.