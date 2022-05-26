David keeps keen eye on Nations League opener

Costa Rica-based defender and Trinidad and Tobago 2021 Player of the Year Aubrey David believes this country can come out of the upcoming international window with the desired results as the CONCACAF Nations League gets set to take centre-stage.
T&T will be away to Nicaragua on June 3 before returning to face the Bahamas on June 6 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium at 8 p.m. The “Soca Warriors” then face St Vincent/Grenadines in Kingstown on June 10 before closing off the window with the return match against the Vincentians on June 13 at the Hasely Crawford from 7 p.m.
T&T head coach Angus Eve will announce his squad for the upcoming matches within the next few days.
David recently shared his thoughts on that tournament and gave a recap of his recent period with Deportivo Saprissa.
“The last few weeks at Saprissa has been up and down. We had some very difficult times in terms of the results weren’t going our way but we turned it around and we got six wins in a row and we qualified for the semi-finals which is going to start after the next international break,” he told TTFA Media.
David made his senior team debut in 2012, and has been a regular since, having had 59 caps for T&T. He believes that the new bunch of players have begun to bond.
“The last coming together we had with the national team at the Courts Caribbean Classic was one with a great vibe and display by the boys. There was good energy and everyone was totally up to giving it their all to accomplish their tasks as individuals and as a team. Everyone was willing to run hard for his teammate and literally kill themselves out there on the pitch to make sure we achieved the goal. This is something we can build on going forward.”
David also think T&T have a good chance to win Group in League B of the Nations League and so qualify for the 2023 Gold Cup.
David continued: It’s very important to start well and set the tone. We also need to send a message to the other teams in the group and the rest of the region. We are not going to be pushovers. We want to start with a win against Nicaragua.”
David, 31, also expressed great enthusiasm to join the national team. “I’m excited and fully committed to joining the boys and helping the cause in anyway possible for us to get the results that we need. It’s been a while since we’ve had four games in such a space of time so we will need to prepare well and take each assignment accordingly. It’s good to have these matches because it will help with developing the team and putting things in place for 2026 as well. It’s just for us to be united like the last camp, put in the work and represent the country to the best of our ability.”