Trinidad and Tobago defender Aubrey David played the full 90 minutes as Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa scored a 2-0 victory over CD Marathon of Honduras in the 2020 Scotiabank Concacaf League quarter-finals on Tuesday night at the Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.
The Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League is played among professional clubs from the Caribbean and Central America and qualifies three teams for the Concacaf Champions League.
Saprissa had previously failed to win in Honduras for nine years. With the victory, defending champions Saprissa progressed to the semi-final where they will face Haiti’s Arcahaie.
Saprissa have also qualified for their ninth Champions League, while Marathon will look to make the most of their second opportunity in next week’s third-placed match against Canada’s Forge FC who fell 4-2 on penalties to Arcahaie following a 1-1 draw.
David, 30, played at a central defensive position and was involved in several heated verbal confrontations as the match grew increasingly physical, mainly due to persistent and cynical fouling by the under-pressure Costa Ricans.
In-form striker Johan Venegas scored on either side of half-time, as Saprissa faced strong opposition from a Marathon team that hit the crossbar and put plenty pressure on the Costa Ricans, before conceding a second goal on the counter-attack. Venegas now leads all players with six goals in the 2020 SCL and increased his lead atop the all-time SCL scoring chart with an impressive 13 goals in just 11 matches.
After scoring all four of Saprissa’s goals in their 4-1 win over Municipal of Guatemala in the round of 16, Venegas picked up where he left off by handing the 2019 SCL champions a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute when he headed in Marvin Angulo’s corner kick.
Marathon looked to respond and Allan Banegas fired a shot goalward in the 32nd that forced Saprissa goalkeeper Aaron Cruz into a fingertip save.
With every minute that passed, the tension increased with both sides vying for every single ball and Marathon still on the hunt for an equaliser. Mathias Techera nearly evened things up for the Honduran hosts in the 52nd, only to see his header bounce off the crossbar.
Marathon would rue the mistake, as three minutes later in the 55th on a Michael Barrantes-led counter-attack for Saprissa, Venegas headed in his second goal of the night to extend the lead to 2-0. From there, the Saprissa defence took over and nailed down the victory to take another step toward successfully defending their SCL title.