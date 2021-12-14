David’s Saprissa in Costa Rican final

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Deportivo Saprissa, the club of Trinidad and Tobago defender Aubrey David, have earned the right to defend their title in Costa Rica.
Saprissa drew 0-0 against Liga Deportiva Alajuelense on Sunday in the second leg of the semi-final stage, after a 2-1 win in the first leg, and advanced to the final of the Costa Rican Apertura-2021 where they will play Herediano for the title.
Saprissa will have home advantage for the first-leg of the final tomorrow, before travelling to Herediano for Sunday’s second leg.
A penalty saved by the goalkeeper of the Monarchs, Aarón Cruz, from the Mexican Daniel Arriola (43rd minute) was decisive in the semi-final outcome against Alajuelense. Alajuelense played the final ten minutes without Panama’s all-time top international striker Gabriel Torres, who lost consciousness after being hit in the head.
This is the second consecutive time that Saprissa, the reigning Costa Rican soccer champions, have eliminated their archrivals in the semi-final round. In addition, they have now gone seven games without losing to the Liguistas.
At the end of the game, fans of Alajuelense broke down a gate to enter the field and berate the players and officials of their team. Despite the tense moments, the situation was controlled, although during the match there were objects thrown onto the field from the stands.