David’s Saprissa win another title

Trinidad and Tobago defender Aubrey David captured another trophy with his Saprissa team as they were crowned champions of the season-ending playoffs in the Costa Rican football first division.
Saprissa beat Herediano 1-0 on Thursday night (4-2 on aggregate) in the second leg of the final to be crowned Costa Rican First Division national champions of the 2021 Clausura Tournament. The victory provided Saprissa with its 36th title, making them the most decorated club in Costa Rica topflight football.
Saprissa reached the final after beating title favourites and previously unbeaten Alajuelense in one of the two knockout semi-finals.
Saprissa had finished the regular season only in fourth spot but caused one of the season’s biggest upsets in the playoffs semi-final where they knocked out Alajuelenses, the team which had impressively played undefeated while finishing regular season winners.
Ariel Rodríguez scored the only goal in the 13th minute during the return leg against Herediano, thanks to a short pass from teammate Daniel Colindres.
In the first leg, Saprissa won 3-2, with goals from Daniel Colindres (21’), Michael Barrantes (57’) and Aubrey David (65’), while Yendrick Ruiz and Antonhy Contreras netted for the losers. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 Clausura Tournament was conducted under strict sanitary measures, including playing without spectators in the stadiums.