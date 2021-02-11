David slays Goliath again

IT was like David slaying Goliath all over again when the Table Tennis Champions League continued Wednesday night at the D’Abadie Community Centre.
The fixture between the only unbeaten outfit and the only team to find winners’ enclosure in the inaugural tournament ended with D’Abadie Youths stunning WASA Club 3-2 to avoid a fifth defeat.
The former national champions were expected to cruise to their fourth consecutive victory, but the one point they picked up for the defeat was still enough to put them in a four-way tie for the lead, alongside QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites, Solo Crusaders and Hillview Renegades.
The winners of last night’s Crusaders/Renegades clash would be in front today, but any one of the four could be at the helm by the end of tonight’s play.
Renegades will be entertaining WASA in their final match of the first round at their base in Knowles Street Curepe, and D’Abadie will travel to the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, to conclude the round against the Parkites, also at seven o’clock.
The champions of the first round will probably not be known until Sunday’s final night when Crusaders will face WASA and the Parkites will also be in action.
The second of the two-round (home and away) round-robin competition, which involves seven teams of A1 and A2 players, is expected to begin next week.
Everton Sorzano produced two major upsets to get D’Abadie off the mark and claim the prize for Most Valuable Player on Wednesday night
With the score deadlocked at 2-2, the former national top-ten player got his team across the finish line in fine style with an 11-9, 11-8, 11-4 triumph over Alaric Humphreys.
Sorzano had come from two games to one down in the second match to edge Humphreys’ brother Curtis 12-14, 11-5, 8-11, 11-6, 11-7 and level proceedings at one.
Curtis, the fifth-ranked player in the country, bounced back two matches later to force the decider with an 11-5, 11-9, 13-11 victory over Sherdon Pierre, who had lost the opener 11-8, 12-10, 5-11, 11-9 to former Tobago Open champ Alaric.
Declan John had given D’Abadie their first lead when he whipped Kyle Borneo 11-8, 11-7, 11-6 for 2-1.