David slays Goliath again

Trinidad and Tobago’s 2022 Qatar World Cup Qualifying football campaign may get off to a false start.

With one official indicating CONCACAF had set a deadline of today to indicate this country’s ability to host its opening Group F match against Guyana, the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee headed by Robert Hadad is still awaiting clearance from the Chief Medical Officer(CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram and Ministry of Health (MoH) officials to be able to stage the March 25 game.