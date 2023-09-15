Trinidad and Tobago footballers Aubrey David and Ryan Telfer were both selected on the Best X1 after the first two rounds of League A of the 2023-24 CONCACAF Nations League.
T&T captain David was selected for his efforts in both attack and defence, where he marshalled the Soca Warriors superbly.
“Like he has always been his entire career, David was effective at both ends. He took three shots in attack, while made five steals and four clearances to help the Soca Warriors become the only team to win both games in the window,” CONCACAF stated.
Meanwhile, right midfielder Ryan Telfer played a massive role in T&T’s two victories, with a goal and an assist, to go along with two steals.
The 11 players which stood out the most at their respective positions were David and Telfer; two Cubans, goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena and defenders Carlos Vazquez, industrious Guatemalan midfielder Jose Morales and Panamanian midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla. Cuban Willian Pozo supplied the winning goal in Cuba’s 1-0 win versus Suriname and also made the list along with Edwin Rodriguez of Honduras.
“One would be hard-pressed to find a better strike than Rodriguez’s overhead kick against Grenada. He finished the night with two goals in the 4-0 win and also completed over 78 per cent of his passes during the window,” CONCACAF stated.
The forwards selected were Haitian Don Louicius, Panamanian Jose Fajardo and England-born Jamaican Bobby Reid.