‘Davis’ boys looking for quarter-finals place

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s boys need to beat Panama today to advance to the knockout stage of the Junior Davis Cup in Dominican Republic.
After losing their opening encounter to Costa Rica, the 16 & under tennis trio edged Suriname 2-1 yesterday in Group D to remain in contention for a place in the quarter-finals.
Beckham Sylvester was the hero as he took the opening match 4-2, 4-2 and then returned later with the assistance of Tobagonian Jordell Chapman to win the deciding doubles 1-4, 4-2, 10/5. In between, Alex Chin went down 4-1, 4-2.
Although rain had washed out the majority of play on Sunday’s opening day, T&T had found themselves only one game away from an unassailable 2-0 deficit against Costa Rica. Chapman surrendered the first game yesterday after a complete washout the day before to be defeated 6-2, 6-0, after Chin had been beaten 6-1, 6-1 on Sunday.
The organisers are making curious decisions in the girls’ equivalent competition and one was putting the T&T team to play the Dominican Republic yesterday, despite the fact that their first singles match in their fixture against St Lucia was still not completed.
The stunned trio would have been the underdogs anyway, but they put up almost no resistance against the hosts. Cameron Wong did not trouble the scorer in the first match and she and Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph went down 4-1, 4-1 in the doubles. In between, Jordane Dookie only managed two games.
Wong was leading 2-1 in the second set on Sunday after winning a marathon opening set 11/9 in the tiebreak in T&T’s fixture against St Lucia. The visitors thought that this fixture would at least continue after the one against Dominican Republic and were shocked when it didn’t.
Including St Lucia, T&T still have three of their four opponents to face in the next couple days in Group A of the Junior Billie Jean Cup (former Junior Fed Cup) competition. On the other hand, Dominican Republic have already played and beaten their four opponents (Bahamas, Costa Rica, St Lucia and T&T) to book a place in the final.
There are six teams (El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Puerto Rico) in the other round-robin group and the winner will reach the title match. The boys’ format is completely different as the top two teams the four round-robin groups will qualify for the quarter-finals.
Both champion teams will earn tickets to face Canada, Mexico and the United States in the regional qualifying tournament in the next couple months. The top two male and female teams from this tournament will advance to the last 16 and the main draw usually takes place in September.