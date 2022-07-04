TRINIDAD and Tobago will be hosting a group of the world’s premier male team tennis tournament for the first time in a decade next month.
The American Zone Group IV of the Davis Cup will take place for six straight days from Emancipation Day (August 1) at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The Davis Cup last came to our shores in 2012 at Shaw Park, Tobago, but the last time the competition took place in Trinidad had been 11 years earlier when this country made it all the way to the semi-finals of Group III and were beaten 2-0 by Cuba in their battle for promotion at Jean Pierre Complex, Port Of Spain.
Ten countries -- Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Bermuda, Cuba, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, United States Virgin Islands, T&T -- are expected to battle for the two promotion places to Group III next year. The teams will begin action in two round-robin groups and the top two teams from each group will advance to the semis to play for promotion.
Ebolum Nwokolo, Akiel Duke, Luca Shamsi and Nabeel Mohammed finished first through fourth, respectively, in trials last weekend to complete the T&T team. Tobagonian Joseph Cadogan, who has not lost in a match in his three visits from the USA, has been selected automatically.
The Davis Cup competition will be part of what the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago has termed “Summer of Tennis.” The series gets going next week Friday in Tacarigua with the ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Sub Region 4 12 & Under Development Championships,
Davis Cup will be next and will be followed by three straight weeks of COTECC and ITF events, all at the Racquet Centre, until August 25.
The first will be the ITF Summer Bowl for Under-18 players from August 6-13. The ITF/COTECC Tobago Carnival Cup and Trinity Cup, for both Under-14 and 18 players, will take place over the next two weeks, respectively.