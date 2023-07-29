PLAYERS from nine countries will be doing battle this week when Trinidad and Tobago hosts the Americas Group IV of the Davis Cup for the second year in succession, at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
Before last year, the last time there was Davis Cup action in Trinidad was in 2001, but the competition was staged in Tobago 11 years later.
Play will take place from tomorrow until Saturday, and the top two finishers will be promoted to Group III of the world’s premier male team tennis competition next year.
The participating teams – Aruba, Antigua & Barbuda, Cuba, Guatemala, Haiti, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, United States Virgin Islands and T&T – will be drawn in two round-robin groups, and then the two teams from each group will advance to play for promotion.
The only countries which did not participate in this competition last year were Guatemala and Puerto Rico, whose teams have been both relegated from Group III.
This country only managed seventh place last year and the squad could find their task even tougher this time, as leading player Joseph Cadogan is not available.
The four players – Nabeel Mohammed, Akiel Duke, Ebolum Nwokolo and Luca Shamsi – who played alongside the United States-based former professional Cadogan - advanced from the trials again, and Dunstan De Noon will return as the captain (coach).
The top-ranked Mohammed has not been at his best this season because of a lingering shoulder injury, but his skill in both singles and doubles raised many eyebrows during a two-leg professional circuit in Tacarigua in April.
The two-time national champion is five years older that the 20-year-old Nwokolo, who has spent time training in Spain.
This hard-hitting former top junior did not have the ideal Davis Cup preparation, as he was edged in the 21 and under semi-finals of the Sagicor Junior Tournament a few weeks ago by national Under-18 and 21 champ, Sebastien Byng.
Shamsi, who won his first three matches just a few days after turning 17 on his Davis Cup debut last year, is the youngest member of the squad again.
The oldest is 29-year-old Tobagonian Duke, who captured the Division A crown in the East Clubs Classified Tournament in May.
Each fixture will consist of two singles matches and will conclude with a doubles match.
Play is expected to commence at 10 a.m. every day.