Davis Cup men win first match

AFTER finally winning their first match yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago team will have a last chance to win a fixture when American Zone Group IV of the Davis Cup continues today at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The hosts will oppose the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) in a battle of the two winless teams to avoid the cellar place in Group B when the round-robin stage concludes.

The top two teams from each group will play tomorrow for the two promotion places to Group III of the world’s premier male team tennis tournament next year.

The Cubans were expected to be in the semi-finals after winning their first three fixtures but they were beaten 2-1 by Aruba yesterday and could end up third in the group.

If Nicaragua defeat Aruba today, they will join them and Cuba on three victories each and the team with the worst sets won/lost ratio will not advance to the knockout stage.

Aruba would win the group with victory today and they will oppose Honduras tomorrow, while Cuba would tackle Bermuda for the other promotion places.

After winning their first two fixtures in the four-team Group B, Bermuda defeated Honduras 2-1 to finish at the top yesterday.

Already beaten 3-0 by Aruba and Cuba, T&T seemed to be heading down the same path when they lost the two singles matches yesterday. But then 17-year-old Luca Shamsi, playing in his very first match at this level and Joseph Cadogan defeated Alfredo Gallegos and Luis Marquez 6-4, 6-4 in the doubles.

The left-handed Cadogan did not play singles because of an injury sustained in the deciding set of the opening match against Aruba in Monday.

The United States-based 33-year-old barely lost that match and aggravated the issue when serving for a straight-set victory in the opener against Cuba the day after.

Cadogan was forced to retire at set-all in that match, but T&T were on a bye the day after, and although he is not fully recovered, he was able to play doubles yesterday. Although the hosts lost both singles matches yesterday, they had chances in both, as top locally-based players Nabeel Mohammed and Akiel Duke were used for the first time after combining in doubles in the previous two fixtures.

Duke, the 2019 Tranquillity Open champion, was eventually edged 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 by Gallegos, and then after being on the verge of forcing a deciding set with a 4-1 lead, two-time national champ Mohammed lost six of the last seven games in a 6-2, 7-5 defeat at the hands of Marquez.

First serve today is 10 a.m.

