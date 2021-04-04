Day marches into ‘East’ quarters

SEVE DAY, playing only his second competitive match at home in over five years, scored another convincing victory yesterday to advance to the Division A quarter-finals of the East Clubs Classified Tennis Tournament at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
The 27-year-old, who was ranked in the top 500 in the world in juniors ten years ago, brushed aside Krystian Valentine 6-1, 6-1, after a straight-sets triumph over last year’s B class champion Liu Chin when the tournament served off the day before.
Day, a former runner-up in the National Championships who also came very closing to making a Davis Cup team, will play the winner of today’s clash between No.3 seed Keshan Moonasar and Sebastien Byng, the Under-16 runner-up in the Catch National Junior Championships, in Saturday’s quarters.
Adrian De Silva disappeared from the scene not long after obtaining a career-high ranking of #419 in the world in juniors at the end of 2011.
The 26-year-old Tobagonian also returned in this tournament, but after a comfortable straight-sets triumph in the first round the day before, he was beaten 6-3, 6-2 for a place in the quarters by fifth-seeded “Catch” national Under-18 champ Ethan Wong yesterday.
Top seed and defending champ Nabeel Mohammed took down national Over-45 champ Richard McLetchie 6-0, 7-6 (7/0) to move into the last eight, while Chetwynd Club Tournament champ Kino Francis got there by edging Jerome Ward 6-1, 6-7 (4/7), 10/7.
After winning the “Catch” Under-14 and 16 titles two days earlier, Jadea-Lee Daniel-Joseph came down to earth in a hurry yesterday. The 13-year-old was dismissed in half-hour 6-1, 6-0 by top-seeded national and “Tranquil” Open champ Carlista Mohammed in the women’s quarters.
“Tranquil” runner-up Ella Carrington, who was upset by Daniel-Joseph in the “Catch” Under-16 final, seems to perform much better in open tournaments, and the No. 2 seed scored a convincing 6-1, 6-1 victory over national Over-35 champ Farah Chautilal to book her place in Saturday’s semi-finals.
“Catch” Under-18 champ Aalisha Alexis got there with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) triumph over “Catch” Under-16 and 18 semi-finalist Zara Ghuran. And in the other quarter-final, 14-year-old Jordane Dookie bounced back from a poor showing in “Catch” to edge former “Tranquil” semi-finalist Trevine Sellier 4-6, 7-5, 10/3.
There is also B and C singles actions and doubles draws in all three divisions in the two-weekend competition. After today’s play, which gets going at 9 a.m., the third annual tournament will continue on Saturday.