Day marches into ‘East’ quarters

Krystian Valentine

EYES ON THE BALL: Krystian Valentine lines up a forehand during his straight sets defeat at the hands of Seve Day in the Division A singles draw of the East Clubs Classified Tennis Tournament, at the Trinidad Country Club, Maraval, yesterday.

SEVE DAY, playing only his second competitive match at home in over five years, scored another convincing victory yesterday to advance to the Division A quarter-finals of the East Clubs Classified Tennis Tournament at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

The 27-year-old, who was ranked in the top 500 in the world in juniors ten years ago, brushed aside Krystian Valentine 6-1, 6-1, after a straight-sets triumph over last year’s B class champion Liu Chin when the tournament served off the day before.

Day, a former runner-up in the National Championships who also came very closing to making a Davis Cup team, will play the winner of today’s clash between No.3 seed Keshan Moonasar and Sebastien Byng, the Under-16 runner-up in the Catch National Junior Championships, in Saturday’s quarters.

Adrian De Silva disappeared from the scene not long after obtaining a career-high ranking of #419 in the world in juniors at the end of 2011.

The 26-year-old Tobagonian also returned in this tournament, but after a comfortable straight-sets triumph in the first round the day before, he was beaten 6-3, 6-2 for a place in the quarters by fifth-seeded “Catch” national Under-18 champ Ethan Wong yesterday.

Top seed and defending champ Nabeel Mohammed took down national Over-45 champ Richard McLetchie 6-0, 7-6 (7/0) to move into the last eight, while Chetwynd Club Tournament champ Kino Francis got there by edging Jerome Ward 6-1, 6-7 (4/7), 10/7.

After winning the “Catch” Under-14 and 16 titles two days earlier, Jadea-Lee Daniel-Joseph came down to earth in a hurry yesterday. The 13-year-old was dismissed in half-hour 6-1, 6-0 by top-seeded national and “Tranquil” Open champ Carlista Mohammed in the women’s quarters.

“Tranquil” runner-up Ella Carrington, who was upset by Daniel-Joseph in the “Catch” Under-16 final, seems to perform much better in open tournaments, and the No. 2 seed scored a convincing 6-1, 6-1 victory over national Over-35 champ Farah Chautilal to book her place in Saturday’s semi-finals.

“Catch” Under-18 champ Aalisha Alexis got there with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) triumph over “Catch” Under-16 and 18 semi-finalist Zara Ghuran. And in the other quarter-final, 14-year-old Jordane Dookie bounced back from a poor showing in “Catch” to edge former “Tranquil” semi-finalist Trevine Sellier 4-6, 7-5, 10/3.

There is also B and C singles actions and doubles draws in all three divisions in the two-weekend competition. After today’s play, which gets going at 9 a.m., the third annual tournament will continue on Saturday.

