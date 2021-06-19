Day of surprises

Germany finally clicked into gear at the European Championship, with a little help from defending champions Portugal.
The Portuguese became the first team to score two own-goals in one game at the continental tournament, giving the Germans a 4-2 victory yesterday and ending fears of another group-stage exit.
“Altogether it was a class performance. Great attitude, great morale. We deserved to win by this amount,” said Germany coach Joachim Löw, whose team lost its opening game to France. “I expected that we would do the things that we didn’t do so well against France better.”
Cristiano Ronaldo put Portugal in the lead in the 15th minute against the run of play. It was his first goal against Germany and his third at Euro 2020. It also extended his all-time tournament record to 12 goals.
But defenders Rúben Dias and Raphaël Guerreiro gave Germany the lead before half-time by scoring into their own net.
Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens then got two more for Germany early in the second half — becoming the first players within the squad to score at a European Championship.
“It’s magic,” said Gosens, who was playing in his ninth game for Germany.
Diogo Jota got one back for Portugal in the 67th after Ronaldo acrobatically saved a free kick from going out.
The German supporters sang “Oh wie ist das schön” (Oh how lovely this is) as they watched their team dominate the game from start to finish — something they hadn’t seen in years of underachievement.
“When you have such good attacking scenes, the kettle boils,” said Thomas Müller, who has yet to score in 13 games at the tournament. “Now we have the three points that we absolutely needed. We shouldn’t get carried away. You can feel a little bit of euphoria, but we also have to remain objective.”
Both Portugal and Germany now have three points in Group F, one behind current World Cup champions France, who were surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw by Hungary in Budapest.
Hungary have one point and will next play Germany on Wednesday in Munich. France will play Portugal in Budapest.
Favourites frustrated
In Budapest, France needed a second-half equaliser from Antoine Griezmann to avoid the biggest upset of the tournament.
After Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema wasted chances, Griezmann scored in the 66th minute to dampen the spirit of a crowd which gave Hungary unwavering support throughout the Group F match. It was Griezmann’s 38th goal for France, moving him three behind third-place Michel Platini on the national team’s scoring list, and he did a little celebratory dance in front of the blue-shirted fans.
The 67,215-capacity Puskas Arena in Budapest is the only stadium at Euro 2020 to allow full crowds, and it produced an atmosphere to remember.
“It’s the first time with a full stadium, it’s different from what you are used to,” Griezmann said. “You can’t hear anything. We couldn’t even hear each other on the field. But it’s a great pleasure to play in front of fans again.”
Hungary’s fans went wild when Attila Fiola gave the home team the lead.
Latching onto the ball after Roland Sallai won a header down the left flank, Fiola burst into the penalty area and held off defender Raphael Varane before clipping the ball into the bottom corner.
Mbappe and Benzema both wasted chances before Hungary’s goal.
“We should have been in front. It’s not good enough given what we expected, but that’s soccer,” France coach Didier Deschamps said. “They scored with their only chance. Considering the context, we’ll take the point.”
And Robert Lewandowski helped keep Poland alive at the Euros by scoring a second-half equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Spain yesterday.
Álvaro Morata ended his scoring drought by putting Spain ahead in the 25th minute but Lewandowski evened things in the 54th with a header for only his third goal with the national team at a major tournament.
Spain striker Gerard Moreno missed a penalty kick shortly after Lewandowski’s goal and Morata then missed an open net after after the ball rebounded off the post.
The result leaves Sweden at the top of Group E with four points after their win over Slovakia on Friday. Slovakia are second with three points while Spain have two. Poland still have a chance of advancing in the tournament despite being last in the group with one point.
The Spaniards again paid for their mistakes in front of the net, squandering some good scoring opportunities and being unable to keep Lewandowski in check in one of the few significant chances Poland had in the attack.