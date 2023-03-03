Dayna Grazette returns for ‘Tranquil’

DAYNA GRAZETTE is set to return to competitive action today after an absence of around a decade in the Sunshine Snacks Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament at the at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue, St Clair.

The former champion, now in her early 30s, is playing mixed doubles with 2019 singles winner Akiel Duke and the No. 3 seeds could have a very tough time against Sebastian Sylvester and ’21 singles runner-up Ella Carrington in their 3 p.m. battle for a place in the quarterfinals.

In today’s other matches for places in the last eight, fifth seeds Askia Richards and Farah Chautilal, a former over-35 champ, will oppose Kiera Youssef and Keshan Moonasar at the same time, while Ready twins, Charlotte and Nicholas, will face Reina Alexis and Ronald Robinson at 10 a.m.

Grazette is not the only player returning after about a decade as Shane Stone based in the United States for about the last three decades and now in his mid-40s, is also in both doubles and mixed doubles.

The former Caribbean under-19 champion, who reached No. 1 in the rankings last year in the sport of padel in the United States, and First Citizens Sports Awards Junior Player of the Year Jordane Dookie are seeded second in mixed, behind Richard Chung and Cameron Wong.

But both Wong and Dookie are representing the country in Guatemala and they will not be back until Monday.

“Tranquil” was not contested last year because of the pandemic, which forced the men’s and women’s singles events of the 2020 edition to take place the following year.

The clay-court tournament served off yesterday and will continue on a daily basis until Saturday March 18.

First serve today is 10 a.m.

No joy for pacer Odean Smith

No joy for pacer Odean Smith

West Indies pacer Odean Smith had negligible returns in the Pakistan Super League on Thursday when Quetta Gladiators stumbled to a 17-run defeat against Lahore Qalandars.

Smith grabbed one for 27 from his allotted four overs, and the Gladiators attack of which he was a part dismissed the Qalandars for 148 in 19.2 overs in the latest match of the tournament at Gaddafi Stadium.

RARING TO GO

RARING TO GO

ACE TTO cyclist Nicholas Paul is set to return to international competition when he saddles up for the UCI Nations Cup event in Cairo, Egypt, from March 14-17.

In October, in preparation for the UCI Tissot World Track Cycling Championships, Paul sustained a fractured collared bone—his second such injury of this type—along with a fractured rib, injured thumb, and contusions about the body during a training session.

Thong sizzles at Queen’s Park Oval

SETH THONG was in tremendous form when the GISCAD Roger Ache Memorial Squash Tournament continued Thursday night at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

After a first-round bye, the second-seeded 15-year-old crushed former national over-40 champion Peter Pirtheesingh 11-2, 11-6, 11-1 in the quarter-finals.

T&T in 'Davis' final

T&T in ‘Davis’ final

TRINIDAD and Tobago Under-16 male tennis players advanced to the final of the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Davis Cup for the first time yesterday in Guatemala.

And as was the case in their previous three fixtures, Kale Dalla Costa won in both singles and doubles in the 2-1 semi-final triumph over their hosts.

With the fixture deadlocked at one, the two-time defending Junior Player of the Year and Zachery Byng won the deciding doubles match 6-4, 6-4.

Ottley and Narine star

Ottley and Narine star

Central Sports batter Kjorn Ottley slammed a century and Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 mystery spinner Sunil Narine grabbed six wickets as they shared the spotlight on the opening day of their Premiership 1 match at Invader’s Ground in Felicity, yesterday.

Batting at number three, Ottley, who scored 129, was in the middle in the first over following the early loss of Kamil Pooran (4) and he was the last man out when the innings closed on 246 all out after 68.5 overs.