Dayna Grazette returns for ‘Tranquil’

DAYNA GRAZETTE is set to return to competitive action today after an absence of around a decade in the Sunshine Snacks Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament at the at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue, St Clair.
The former champion, now in her early 30s, is playing mixed doubles with 2019 singles winner Akiel Duke and the No. 3 seeds could have a very tough time against Sebastian Sylvester and ’21 singles runner-up Ella Carrington in their 3 p.m. battle for a place in the quarterfinals.
In today’s other matches for places in the last eight, fifth seeds Askia Richards and Farah Chautilal, a former over-35 champ, will oppose Kiera Youssef and Keshan Moonasar at the same time, while Ready twins, Charlotte and Nicholas, will face Reina Alexis and Ronald Robinson at 10 a.m.
Grazette is not the only player returning after about a decade as Shane Stone based in the United States for about the last three decades and now in his mid-40s, is also in both doubles and mixed doubles.
The former Caribbean under-19 champion, who reached No. 1 in the rankings last year in the sport of padel in the United States, and First Citizens Sports Awards Junior Player of the Year Jordane Dookie are seeded second in mixed, behind Richard Chung and Cameron Wong.
But both Wong and Dookie are representing the country in Guatemala and they will not be back until Monday.
“Tranquil” was not contested last year because of the pandemic, which forced the men’s and women’s singles events of the 2020 edition to take place the following year.
The clay-court tournament served off yesterday and will continue on a daily basis until Saturday March 18.
First serve today is 10 a.m.