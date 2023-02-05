De Boulet, Blake for ranking tourney

CHEQUEDA De Boulet and Nekeisha Blake are among the women entered to compete in the first senior badminton tournament in the country in three years at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) Senior Ranking Tournament serves off at 6 p.m. today and is expected to continue well into next week because the venue is only available for three hours every night.

After there were no official competitions since the first Covid-19 shutdown in March 2020, the sport returned on Saturday with the TTBA’s Junior Ranking Tournament, which continued yesterday and will conclude this weekend.

The 12 women entered foe the senior event were divided into two round-robin groups, but there will be three groups of five and three groups of six for the first stage of the men’s equivalent competition.

De Boulet, who was only 17 years old when she became the first local female player to capture a Triple Crown when the National Championship was last contested in 2019, spearheads Group A.

Also included is Cathline Ramroop, who captured the Under-17 title in the last tournament before the hiatus almost exactly three years ago, after lifting the Under-17 and 21 trophies in previous junior ranking tournament to end the season before.

Six-time national champ Blake, who was edged by De Boulet in two close sets in the semifinals of the last “Nationals” contested, is in the other group.

There are only Group A matches on tonight’s schedule and De Boulet will be up against Zharia Hinds and Ramroop. None of the men who were dominating the game before the start of the pandemic are entered.

Roger Moore and Shiva Persad, who have been battling the top players for many years, are among the entrants, along with former top juniors Nathaniel Khellawan, Leon Cassie and Travis Sinanan.

Khellawan, the national Under-19 champ at the time, combined with De Boulet to capture the mixed doubles title in the ’19 “Nationals.”

Cassie, the 2011 Caribbean Under-11 champ, earned a silver and two bronze medals in the Under-17 division when the CAREBACO (Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation) Championship last took place in ’19.

Sinanan, the under-19 favourite in the junior equivalent tournament, captured the CAREBACO Under-11 title in ’14 and earned the Under-13 silver medal the following year.

At the end of the round-robin stage, the men’s group winners will play for the top six positions, while the first two from each group will battle for the top four female places. There are 24 matches on tonight’s schedule.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WI openers formalise opening partnership

WI openers formalise opening partnership

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite and fellow opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul made hay while the sun shone and cemented their new partnership with resolute hundreds against Zimbabwe in the rain-hit first Test, yesterday.

Only 38 overs were possible after play started 5 1/2 hours later than rescheduled on the second day at the Queen’s Sports Club because of wet conditions caused by adverse weather, but it was more than enough time for Brathwaite and Chanderpaul to reach their milestones.

Duke whips Nabeel to reach Tobago final

WITH the writing already on the wall, Nabeel Mohammed was convincingly beaten by his arch-rival Saturday night for a place in the final of the OMADA Center—GSM Tennis Open Invitational Top 8 Tournament yesterday at Shaw Park, Tobago.

The two-time national champion was not favoured in the top-of-the-group clash against Akiel Duke after struggling to edge Under-18 player Shae Millington 10/7 in a “match tiebreak” earlier in the day.

Four hundreds recorded in Premiership I first round

Clarke Road United opening batter Nicholas Sookdeosingh scored an unbeaten 101 to deny defending champions PowerGen Penal an outright victory on the final day of their opening round Premiership 1 match at Syne Village, in Penal, yesterday.

Fire ignite against Defence Force

Fire ignite against Defence Force

Saturday, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Afeisha Noel took over the scoring as the defending champions powered to their fourth successive win in the Premiership Division of the COURTS All Sectors Netball League.

Noel, playing at goal shoot, was near perfect, making 43 of her 46 attempts as Fire turned up the heat on Defence Force for a 48-10 win.

Cooper switched to goal attack Saturday and supported with a modest five goals from nine attempts.

Dalla Costa and Dookie unbeaten in U-16 trials

Dalla Costa and Dookie unbeaten in U-16 trials

ORDANE DOOKIE and Kale Dalla Costa expectedly played unbeaten in the national Under-16 tennis trials over the last three days at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

After both players had won their other three matches in the straight round-robin event, Dookie, who had not surrendered a single game earlier in the day against Laura-Li Maillard, whipped Cameron Wong 6-1, 6-4 for the top spot in the final round yesterday afternoon.

De Boulet, Blake for ranking tourney

CHEQUEDA De Boulet and Nekeisha Blake are among the women entered to compete in the first senior badminton tournament in the country in three years at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) Senior Ranking Tournament serves off at 6 p.m. today and is expected to continue well into next week because the venue is only available for three hours every night.