De Boulet, Blake for ranking tourney

CHEQUEDA De Boulet and Nekeisha Blake are among the women entered to compete in the first senior badminton tournament in the country in three years at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) Senior Ranking Tournament serves off at 6 p.m. today and is expected to continue well into next week because the venue is only available for three hours every night.
After there were no official competitions since the first Covid-19 shutdown in March 2020, the sport returned on Saturday with the TTBA’s Junior Ranking Tournament, which continued yesterday and will conclude this weekend.
The 12 women entered foe the senior event were divided into two round-robin groups, but there will be three groups of five and three groups of six for the first stage of the men’s equivalent competition.
De Boulet, who was only 17 years old when she became the first local female player to capture a Triple Crown when the National Championship was last contested in 2019, spearheads Group A.
Also included is Cathline Ramroop, who captured the Under-17 title in the last tournament before the hiatus almost exactly three years ago, after lifting the Under-17 and 21 trophies in previous junior ranking tournament to end the season before.
Six-time national champ Blake, who was edged by De Boulet in two close sets in the semifinals of the last “Nationals” contested, is in the other group.
There are only Group A matches on tonight’s schedule and De Boulet will be up against Zharia Hinds and Ramroop. None of the men who were dominating the game before the start of the pandemic are entered.
Roger Moore and Shiva Persad, who have been battling the top players for many years, are among the entrants, along with former top juniors Nathaniel Khellawan, Leon Cassie and Travis Sinanan.
Khellawan, the national Under-19 champ at the time, combined with De Boulet to capture the mixed doubles title in the ’19 “Nationals.”
Cassie, the 2011 Caribbean Under-11 champ, earned a silver and two bronze medals in the Under-17 division when the CAREBACO (Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation) Championship last took place in ’19.
Sinanan, the under-19 favourite in the junior equivalent tournament, captured the CAREBACO Under-11 title in ’14 and earned the Under-13 silver medal the following year.
At the end of the round-robin stage, the men’s group winners will play for the top six positions, while the first two from each group will battle for the top four female places. There are 24 matches on tonight’s schedule.