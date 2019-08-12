National women's team head coach Stephan De Four

WIDE SWEEP: National women's team head coach Stephan De Four, centre, rear, addresses players with T&T roots at the recent combine in Brooklyn, New York.

Trinidad and Tobago’s preparation for the upcoming Olympic Women’s Football qualifiers is coming along and is expected to be boosted by the inclusion of some former national players as well as new recruits discovered by two “combines” held in North America over the past two weeks.

This is the update coming from head of the national women’s programme, Stephan De Four, currently overseeing the Soca Princesses’ training for the regional qualifiers, to be held in Trinidad and Tobago in September, as well as the Under-20 and Under-17 women’s qualifiers later in the year.

Combines for North American-based players were staged in Atlanta and South Florida last week while another was held in New York a few days earlier.

“The combines in New York and Florida turned out really well, with some good numbers turning out,” Defour told TTFA Media. “The one in Atlanta wasn’t great in terms of the turn out but we were still able to discover some talent there. Overall, I would say it was a successful venture with these combines in the three locations because we have discovered some capable players in all age groups who are all committed and eager about representing Trinidad and Tobago,”

