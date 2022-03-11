De Gannes, Antoine on show at Carifta trials

Janae De Gannes, Aaron Antoine and Revell Webster are among the athletes who will be on show at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, today, opening day of the NGC/NAAATT Carifta Trials meet.
De Gannes squares off against Alexxe Henry in the opening Girls Under-17 100 metres heat. The second heat will feature Janika Jordan and Ayode Alexi Simmons.
Gianna Paul, who bettered the 1.58 metres Carifta Games Girls Under-17 high jump standard with a 1.64m clearance at a Preparation Meet last month, is expected to repeat her qualifying feat this morning.
Antoine is already a Carifta qualifier in the Boys Under-20 long jump and high jump events. He will see action today in the long jump, and will be eyeing the 7.04m standard. In Tobago, last month, Antoine produced a big 7.15m leap.
Webster has achieved Carifta standards in the Boys Under-20 100m and 200m events. Today, he faces the starter in the shorter sprint, and will again focus on bettering the 10.74 qualifying time. Last month, Webster clocked 10.73.
Dylan Woodruffe has a Boys Under-17 200m Carifta qualifying standard to his name. On day one of the Carifta trials, he will bid to do the same in the 400. Kaiyin Morris has already attained the one-lap standard, and will try to repeat today.
Boys Under-20 400m qualifier Cyril Sumner is listed for that event. Another 400 qualifier, Keone John skips the 400, but will see action in the 110m hurdles.
Two more Carifta qualifiers, Kayleigh Forde and Peyton Winter will compete today. Forde runs in the Gitrls Under-17 1500m, while Winter throws in the Girls Under-17 shot put.
Action at the Crawford Stadium starts at 10 a.m.