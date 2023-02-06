De Gannes shines at NAAATT #3

Janae De Gannes was among the standout performers at the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) Track and Field Series #3 meet, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, yesterday.
De Gannes emerged victorious in the girls’ Under-20 200 metres and long jump events, and also finished second in the 100m dash.
The Concorde sprinter stopped the clock at 24.79 seconds for a comfortable victory in the 200, forcing Reneisha Andrews of Cougars to settle for silver in 25.23. Another Concorde athlete, Gianna Paul clocked 25.25 to secure third spot.
De Gannes dominated the long jump, striking gold with a wind-assisted 6.14 metres leap. She also produced a wind-legal 6.03m jump.
Earlier, De Gannes finished second to Andrews in the 100m. Andrews got to the line in a windy 11.96, while De Gannes clocked 12.04.
Mauricia Prieto captured the women’s sprint double. The Simplex athlete topped the 100m field in a wind-aided 11.43 seconds. She returned to the track to grab gold in the 200 in a windy 23.57.
Joshua Jacob St Clair was unchallenged for the men’s 400m title, the Abilene Wildcats quarter-miler winning the one-lap event in 47.64 seconds.
Andwuelle Wright was the class of the men’s long jump field, the Kaizen Panthers athlete winning with a windy 7.51m leap.
Hezekiel Romeo was well ahead of his rivals in the men’s shot put, claiming top spot with a 17.09 metres throw. Mercury’s Lalenii Grant landed the implement 44.06m for gold in the girls’ Under-20 discus.
There was a sprint double for Revell Webster, the Concorde athlete taking the boys’ Under-20 100m title in 10.47 seconds and the 200m crown in 21.28. Unattached sprinter Kareem Gibson won the boys’ Under-17 100m in a windy 11.25 and the 200m in 22.87.
Phoenix’s Jaden De Souza, an Under-20 athlete competing in the men’s category, produced a windy 10.40 seconds run for victory in the 100m. In the 200, Stallions sprinter Raheem McCalman won in 21.10, forcing De Souza into second spot in 21.22.
Fyzabad’s Joshua Mascall clocked 48.33 seconds to secure gold in the boys’ under-20 400m. Cyril Sumner of Memphis Pioneers picked up silver in 48.38.
Cougars runner Tafari Waldron was first home in the boys’ Under-20 1500m in four minutes, 07.94 seconds. In the girls’ equivalent event, +One A Week’s Kayleigh Forde was golden in 5:00.41. Forde’s clubmate, Aniqah Bailey clocked 2:23.63 for gold in the girls’ Under-17 800m.
Toco TAFAC’s Kenika Cassar threw 39.36m to strike gold in the girls’ Under-20 javelin.