Janae De Gannes and Shakeem McKay achieved World U20 Championship qualifying standards on the second and final day of the NGC/NAAATT National Junior Championships, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago, on Sunday.
De Gannes got to the line in a personal best 23.78 seconds to strike gold in the girls’ under-17 200 metres event. The clocking was well inside the 24.40 World U20 women’s half-lap standard. De Gannes returned to the track for the girls’ under-17 4x100m relay, helping Concorde to victory in 49.57 seconds. She teamed up with Symphony Patrick, Kenisha Alexis and Gianna Paul in the 4x1.
De Gannes earned four gold medals at the Championships. On Saturday, the Bishop Anstey High School, Port of Spain student topped the 100m and long jump events.
McKay bettered the 21.40 seconds World U20 men’s 200m standard for the third time this year, the Abilene Wildcats sprinter stopping the clock at 21.34 seconds for gold in the boys’ under-20 half-lap. Concorde’s Revell Webster and Burnley’s Jasiah Franklin earned silver and bronze, respectively, clocking 21.71 and 22.10.
Shaniqua Bascombe got home in 24.56 seconds to win the girls’ under-20 200m final, completing the sprint double in her category. In addition to her 100m triumph on Saturday in a World U20 qualifying time of 11.84, the Cougars sprinter topped the long jump field with a 5.97 metres leap.
Another Cougars athlete, Kaiyin Morris completed the boys’ under-17 400/200 double. Morris followed up on Saturday’s one-lap gold with victory in the 200 final in a wind-aided 22.06 seconds.
Natasha Fox was victorious in the girls’ under-20 800m and 400m hurdles events, taking her two-day tally of gold medals to three. The Point Fortin New Jets athlete clocked two minutes, 33.13 seconds in the 800 and 1:04.90 in the one-lap hurdles. On Saturday, Fox won the flat 400 title.
Boys’ under-20 400m champion Cyril Sumner, of Memphis Pioneers, and the 1500m winner in the same age-group, Troy Llanos, squared off in the 800m event. It was Llanos who came away with the gold, the Fatima College middle distance runner completing his two laps of the track in 1:58.66. Silver went to Sumner in 1:59.85.
Carifta Games champion Aaron Antoine, of Neon Wolves, was unchallenged for the boys’ under-20 high jump title. Antoine cleared the bar at 2.05m.
Kimani Kent was dominant in the boys’ under-20 triple jump, grabbing gold with a 13.80m effort. On day one, the Kaizen Panthers athlete produced a 6.73 leap to top the long jump.
Jayden Scott, winner of the boys’ under-20 shot put on day one, completed a throws double on Sunday with gold in the discus. The Mercury athlete produced a 48.84 metres effort to get the better of Fatima College’s Jaden James, the silver medallist at 48.69.
There was a throws double too for Burnley’s Peyton Winter. Winner of the girls’ under-15 shot put on Saturday with an impressive 13.20m throw, Winter followed up on day two with discus gold, landing the implement 25.54m.
In the under-15 age-group, IG Fastlane’s Jenna Thomas and Concorde’s Tyrique Vincent captured four gold medals each. Thomas won the girls’ 200m, 400m, 60m hurdles and 300m hurdles, while Vincent triumphed in the boys’ 80m hurdles, long jump, shot put and javelin. Vincent’s twin sister and Concorde clubmate, Tenique Vincent won the girls’ under-15 high jump and long jump.
Simplex sprinter Kadeem Chinapoo followed up on boys’ under-15 100m gold with a dominant display in the 200 final. Chinapoo won the half-lap title in 22.92 seconds—almost a second faster than his closest rival.
Rss Phoenix emerged as the champion club at Junior Champs 2022 with 761 points. Cougars (426) and Concorde (264) finished second and third, respectively. Rss Phoenix topped the medal table as well with 15 gold medals, 16 silver and 21 bronze.