De Gannes stamps her class

Janae De Gannes stamped her class on the Secondary Schools’ Track & Field National Championship meet, recording three convincing victories at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago.
On Wednesday, De Gannes bolted to gold in the Girls 17+ 100 metres dash, the Bishop Anstey High School (BAHS) Port of Spain fifth-former stopping the clock at 12.21 seconds. Iere High School’s Shawnelle Williams finished a distant second in 13.12, with third spot going to Mason Hall Secondary’s Nikilee Samuel in 13.20.
De Gannes was back at the Yorke Stadium yesterday for the long jump and 200m events. She topped the long jump field with a wind-assisted 5.67 metres leap. Tranquillity Secondary’s Darielle Prescod jumped 4.92m to secure second spot.
In the 200m final, Bishop Anstey East student Sapphire John challenged De Gannes on the turn. As they straightened up, however, De Gannes seized control, pulling away from her rival to complete the Girls 17+ sprint double. De Gannes clocked 25.33 seconds, while John got to the line in 25.66 to pick up silver.
In addition to her three gold medals, De Gannes captured bronze in the 4x100m relay, teaming up with her BAHS teammates Jalise Telesford, Naomi Pierce and Makeda Edwards for a 53.69 seconds clocking. The El Dorado East Secondary combination of Shinalia Alexis, Khadija Lee, Myah-Marie John and Briana Scott grabbed gold in 52.61. Speyside High School clocked 53.55 to claim silver.
Signal Hill Secondary emerged as overall team champions with 477 points. The Tobago school also topped the boys’ and girls’ standings.
Signal Hill student Alexxe Henry was outstanding in the girls’ under-17 category. She captured the sprint double, and also secured 4x100m and 4x400m gold.
Henry won the 100m dash in 11.95 seconds and the 200m in 24.02. She anchored the Signal quartet to victory in the 4x1 in 51.54, and produced a superb second leg run in the 4x4 to propel her team to top spot on the podium in four minutes, 27.50 seconds.
Makayla Cupid was impressive too for Signal Hill. Cupid snatched gold in the Girls Under-15 100m in 12.54 seconds. She completed the sprint double with victory in the 200m in 26.50. And in the long jump, she was golden with a 4.65m leap.
Oshea Cummings was in a class of her own in her Girls Under-15 races. The Mason Hall Secondary student triumphed in the 800m in 2:35.53 and the 1500m in 5:26.65. She was golden too in the open Girls 3,000m, getting home in 12:43.18.
Rasheeda Cave also earned three individual gold medals. The Roxborough Secondary athlete was first to the finish line in the Girls 17+ 1500m in 5:27.33, and also won the 800m in 2:28.52 and the 400m hurdles in 1:05.19.
Tenique Vincent proved to be a class act in the Girls Under-17 category, taking home three gold medals of her own. The Woodbrook Secondary student threw 26.95 metres in the javelin, cleared 1.60m in the high jump, and clocked 15.18 seconds in the 100m hurdles.
Tenique’s twin brother and Woodbrook team-mate, Tyrique Vincent triumphed in the Boys Under-17 110m hurdles in 15.58 seconds. Tyrique also emerged victorious in the Boys 15+ heptathlon, accumulating 3,982 points in the seven-discipline event.
Tafari Waldron produced a masterclass in the open boys’ 5,000m. Winner of the Boys 17+ 1500m on day one with a 4:12.79 run, Waldron was back on the track yesterday for the longer race. The Queen’s Royal College (QRC) student was untouchable in the 5K, clocking 16:29.42 for a huge cushion on second-placed Isaiah Alder (18:19.06) of St James Secondary.
Another QRC student, Jordan Noel won the Boys 17+ 100m dash, the Royalian sprinter getting to the line in 10.95 seconds. The Boys 17+ 200m title went to Trinity College Moka student Khadeem Ryan in 21.97.
Lalenii Grant was unchallenged for Girls 17+ discus gold. The Scarborough Secondary thrower landed the implement 39.86m.
San Juan South Secondary student Peyton Winter doubled up in the Girls Under-17 category. She threw the iron ball 13.36m for gold in the shot put and produced a 29.18m effort to grab top spot in the discus.