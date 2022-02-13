De Jong rescues point for Barca in thrilling derby draw

A 96th minute header from substitute Luuk de Jong saw Barcelona rescue a 2-2 draw away at city rivals Espanyol in LaLiga, yesterday.

Both sides had a man sent off in the closing stages, with Espanyol looking set for a first league victory over Barca in 16 years before De Jong turned in Adama Traore’s cross to salvage a point.

Xavi Hernandez’s side moved back into the fourth and final Champions League spot as a result, level on 39 points with Atletico Madrid.

“A positive point in the end. We had good moments in both halves. Espanyol created very little but they were more clinical. It was an intense game. Real Madrid have already lost here this season. We could have won if we took our chances,” Xavi said. “We could also have lost in the end but that would have been unfair. We’re still in the fight for the Champions League and we have to keep battling.”

It had looked like Barca would be in for a comfortable evening when they took the lead inside the first two minutes when Pedri turned in Jordi Alba’s cross from close range.

Ferran Torres and Traore both went close for the visitors but they were pegged back on the stroke of halftime as Sergi Darder curled an effort in from the edge of the box after good work from Raul de Tomas. Darder then returned the favour as he sent De Tomas away with a ball over the top that had looked to have won the game for the hosts.

Tempers flared late on as Gerard Pique and Nico Melamed both saw red following a coming together off the ball before De Jong’s late effort saw the spoils shared.

Kensington Oval to operate at increased capacity for 2nd Test

More cricket fans will get the opportunity to attend the second match of the Apex Test Series between West Indies and England at Kensington next month, with officials increasing the allowed capacity at the stadium to 80 per cent, still with only fully vaccinated spectators.

Shepherd enters $million club, Smith lands lucrative payday

Romario Shepherd joined the million-dollar club at the Indian Premier League after Sunrisers Hyderabad picked up the Guyana and West Indies all-rounder on the second day of the mega auction, yesterday.

The 27-year-old, who has played just 14 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), sparked a bidding war before Sunrisers beat out challenges from Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Rajasthan Royals, in a deal worth US$1.03 million.

‘FINAL’ QUEST

TEAM TTO brakeman of the two-man bobsleigh team, André Marcano, says he and pilot Axe Brown’s first objective will be to qualify for the final when they tackle heat one of the event from 8.05 a.m. (T&T time) at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre, today.

Gittens, Ahye, St Hillaire shine

Tyra Gittens, Michelle-Lee Ahye and Dwight St Hillaire produced impressive performances on the weekend, the Trinidad and Tobago athletes earning gold, silver and bronze, respectively, at indoor meets in the United States and France.

Room for improvement

Putting big runs on the board continues to be a concern for the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force following a batting collapse that almost cost them full points against the Jamaica Scorpions in the opening round of the West Indies Championship four-day tournament last week.