De Leon, Lashley hope to make Eve’s final squad

Trinidad and Tobago are in Group F and will open their account at the CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship in Honduras against Haiti on June 19, followed by clashes with Mexico on June 21 and Suriname on June 23.
Among those vying for selection for that tournament are United States-based former national Under-17 player Curtis De Leon and Canada-based Alberta midfielder Jeremie Lashley.
Having played for this country in 2019 under coach Stern John, North Carolina-based University of Alabama Birmingham student De Leon thinks he is a much stronger player. He feels very comfortable here.
“The guys are great; they are all welcoming. They want the foreigners to be a part of it just as much as the Trinidadians,“ De Leon said. Lashley also hopes to make the cut when coach Angus Eve trims the squad tomorrow.
“Both my parents were born in Trinidad and Tobago. So, by that, I am Trinidadian,” Lashley said.
“I dreamed of playing for Trinidad since I was a kid,” he added. ”It would be a great honour.”
Unlike the previous editions, the CONCACAF Championship will determine not only the four CONCACAF representatives at the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Indonesia but also the two regional representatives at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
T&T are preparing for Group F action alongside Mexico, Haiti and Suriname. The top three teams in the group advance to the round of 16, where they will be joined by the four teams advancing from the 2021 CONCACAF Under-20 Championship qualifying.
Coach Angus Eve began final preparations on May 3 and his charges are currently in a residential camp.
“We have three groups of players – locally based players, locally based players who are now plying their trades abroad and some potential players who want to come back and represent Trinidad and Tobago,” Eve explained.
“I am very excited simply because the Under-20s are the new generation for 2026 and beyond. There has been a lot of interest shown especially from players on the outside wanting to represent Trinidad and Tobago and the enthusiasm shown by both sets including the ones who are locally-based has been promising,” Eve added.
“It’s a very important period for football in Trinidad and Tobago.”