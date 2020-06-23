De Silva changes clubs in Iceland

Trinidad and Tobago midfielder Sean De Silva has found a new home at Njarðvík FC in the Icelandic second division for the 2020 season. De Silva makes the move from Haukar FC who he impressed for last season.
The former Queen’s Park and Central FC player is looking forward to this new adventure after the Covid-19 pandemic delays. De Silva, 30, has represented T&T at youth level from Under-15 upwards but has only had intermittent spells on the senior team, with which he has had eight international caps.
Njarðvík FC and Haukar FC were relegated to the second division at the end of the 2019 season and de Silva is keen to help his new team bounce right back and be promoted. Also featured in the division is Kordrengir, which Can Bou Play founders Yohance Marshall and Keston George led to promotion last season. Both have since left the club.
“Feels great to be with this new club,” said de Silva. ”Everyone here, from the staff, backroom and the players have all made me feel really welcomed and there is a good vibe in the team.”
Njarðvík FC kicked off the regular season with a 3-1 victory over Volsungar Saturday with de Silva immediately making his mark with two assists. He was elated to finally be able to be back on the pitch after being largely isolated in his apartment during the Covid-19 lockdown.
“It’s been a really difficult couple of months being here during the pandemic and being away from my family and friends,” he confessed.
“I don’t really want to talk a lot about the negatives but it has been tough mentally. But getting back on the pitch and playing games competitively has lifted my spirits and put me into a much better mind frame.”