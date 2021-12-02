De Silva takes match away from Windies

Trinidad and Tobago’s first two medals in the history of the Junior Pan American Games were earned by members of the same Parlatuvier, Tobago family.

On Tuesday, Tyriq Horsford opened the T&T medal account at the multisport games for Under-23 athletes with men’s javelin bronze, the US-based thrower landing the spear 71.33 metres. On Wednesday, Kelsey Daniel went one better than his first cousin, disturbing the sand at a personal best 7.90 metres to grab men’s long jump silver.