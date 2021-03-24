PAUL Jerome De Verteuil will be attempting to pick up from where he left off when the Carib & Cokkinn Vibez Graded Open Squash Tournament serves off today at the QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
The three-day competition will be the first for squash since sports were shut down in the country because of the Covid-19 pandemic in the middle of March last year. As a result, the only event on last year’s calendar was a Graded tournament, similar to this one, in mid-February.
De Verteuil captured the Division A crown in that competition and the former national champion is seeded to lift the trophy on Saturday.
Fellow national player Brandon De Montichard is the other seeded player and the field of ten also includes 12-time national champ Richard Hart as well as 2019 Caribbean Under-13 champ Seth Thong.
Charlotte Knaggs, a four-time Caribbean junior champ who has gone on to be crowned national champ on two occasions, will be in the spotlight in the Division B.
The 16-draw also includes Marie Clarie Barcant, a winner of three medals in Junior CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) in the last decade, and Chloe Walcott, who was edged out for the under-17 bronze medal in the 2019 edition.
Sigourney Williams, fourth in the under-15 division of Junior CASA in ’19, and Thong’s sister Josie, the under-11 bronze-medallist in that tournament, are in the C division field of 11 players. First serve today is 5 p.m.