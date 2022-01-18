I’m huffing and puffing through a lap around the Queen’s Park Savannah a day last week. It is a clear, crisp morning, no tear gas in the air, and suddenly I hear a familiar voice say, “keep going!”
With those words, Brian Lara moves past me, his easy strides quickly making him a distant figure, merging into the dappled sunlight of a day just announcing itself.
I watch him disappear, not perturbed in the least by the widening gap, but noting his physical state at age 52.
Not too many sports people still look like sports people 15 years after their retirement.
But like Lara, Sir Viv Richards, 69 going on 70, has also managed to keep a trim appearance. In both cases, it’s clear these men still have the mentality of the athlete. It is hard to imagine them joining the roly poly crowd.
He still wields a bat now and then, so I must ask Brian Charles one day what is the difference between being at the crease at 52 and doing so at 24 when he scored his record-breaking 375 and 501 in the space of a few months. The answers may be obvious. But I’m still curious to hear someone who has been through it, describe what the decline in physical capability feels like.
It’s a shame what ageing does to the human body; how physical skills and mental acuity just diminish with the passing years. All a body can do is slow down the train powered by Father Time.
Anyway, Lara, I dare say, has a greater appearance of physical fitness than some current members of the West Indies cricket set-up.
Quiet frankly, that is saying more about them than about him.
One of the elements that has marked the slow but steady death of West Indies cricket — I’m saying death, not decline — has been the disappearance of the fitness culture.
Unfit WI cricketers
Reader, glance even casually at players in the Caribbean these days and you can’t fail to notice the portly, chunky, overweight profile several of them bear. Whether they can pass the Yo-Yo test or not, too many West Indian cricketers for comfort have the appearance of being unfit. But being in peak physical condition was one of the hallmarks of the teams that played unbeaten in series for 15 years in the most gruelling format of the game — Test cricket.
Last year, I had the pleasure of listening to legendary Windies physiotherapist Dennis Waight, Sir Clive Lloyd and Sir Richie Richardson recall that time.
Waight, pulled from Australian Rules football by Kerry Packer to whip his World Series Cricket West Indians into shape, became a permanent member of the set-up from the late Seventies until 2000.
He had several stories to share but what stuck with me was something Sir Richie said: “I think there was a lot of pride; pride in the West Indies team. Everybody wanted to be the best; everybody wanted to be the fittest. And if you started to put on a little bit of weight, you were gonna get a lot of pressure from your team-mates. So before Dennis even came into the picture, your team-mates would be putting pressure on you to get fit, to train harder, to do extra. If that doesn’t work, you have Dennis there and Clive as a captain was very big on fitness as well.”
In those days, the West Indies were world leaders when it came to physical fitness in cricket. Today that is not the case. The rest of the world has long invested in science and applied it to the physical preparation of players.
However, in the Caribbean, lip service seems to be paid to that aspect of the game by the people who depend on their bodies to earn a livelihood.
I have no doubt that there is enough expertise in the region when it comes to physical training and physiotherapy.
Go back to Sir Richie’s words: “...everybody wanted to be the fittest.”
Lloyd’s men got the point that fitness had to be a way of life if they were to keep putting food on the table.
Modern generation West Indians seem to hold a different view. The repeated instances of players missing selection because of failing to meet minimum standards is instructive. Players want to earn the millions the sport now offers them through franchise cricket and otherwise. But it doesn’t appear to occur to them that they might not play as many silly shots or lose pace as quickly or be injured so much if they were fitter. Or maybe, they’re just happy to get by doing the minimum.
Well, how far is that getting WI cricket? Just a ticket to a slow, slow death.
