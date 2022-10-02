Cariah looking forward to challenge ahead
 
West Indies will face Australia in the first of two T20Is on Wednesday at Metricon Stadium in Queensland, then on Friday at the Gabba in Brisbane, as part of preparations for ICC T20 World Cup. First ball is 7p.m. local time (5a.m. T&T time).
And Yannic Cariah was all smiles as he arrived at the Metricon Stadium for his first training session in Australia. On a cool afternoon he joined teammates during an intense training session on the scenic Gold Coast.
Cariah arrived in Australia as part of the first group of West Indies players to touch down, Down Under. The all-rounder is on his first overseas tour with the men’s senior team and expressed great delight to be part of the 15-member squad.
“I’m feeling really great to be in the group for the upcoming series as well as the T20 World Cup to follow. We touched down and the work has started. It is a great honour to represent the people of the region at any level. I’m here and ready to go…any challenges I’m ready for it,” he said.
The right-handed leg-spinner and left-handed batter announced himself on the international stage with a well-crafted half century in the ODI Series against New Zeeland in August. He top-scored with 52 in his first knock at Kensington Oval.
“The way I performed against New Zealand gave me confidence. Now we’re here in Australia…this is my first time playing here… First, I want to get use to the conditions, as we are a long way from home, and then maintain my processes and look to perform ion the big stage. I was doing a lot of fitness work at home and sharpening up my skills. I have played a lot of cricket with many members of the team, so I’ve fitted in quite well.”
Cariah previously played for West Indies Under-19 at the ICC World Cup 2010 in New Zealand and was captain of the West Indies Emerging Players when they won the CG United Super50 in 2019.
MATCH SCHEDULE
(Wednesday) 1st T20I at Metricon Stadium
(Friday) 2nd T20I at The Gabba
 Dominic Roopa
Debutant Amos Kipruto won the men’s race at the London Marathon yesterday, with Yalemzerf Yehualaw triumphing in the women’s.
Kipruto, a world bronze medallist in Doha in 2019, finished in a time of two hours, four minutes, 39 seconds. The Kenyan beat Leul Gebresilase of Ethiopia into second with Belgian Bashir Abdi finishing third. Kipruto, 30, pulled away from the rest of the field as it reached the final five kilometres (three miles).
Yehualaw recovered from a fall to win the women’s race. The 23-year-old appeared to trip on a speed bump with six miles remaining, but recovered to rejoin the leading pack and came home in 2:17:25, the third fastest time at the event. Defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya had to settle for second.
This year’s race took place in October for the third and final time, after it was moved in 2020 due to Covid-19. Yehualaw’s victory came just six months after making her debut over the distance. She is the youngest London Marathon champion.
The race will return to its traditional April date next year. Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner won the wheelchair titles and set new course records. Defending champion Hug won in 1:24:38. Debrunner won the race for the first time in 1:38:24.

