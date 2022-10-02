West Indies will face Australia in the first of two T20Is on Wednesday at Metricon Stadium in Queensland, then on Friday at the Gabba in Brisbane, as part of preparations for ICC T20 World Cup. First ball is 7p.m. local time (5a.m. T&T time).

And Yannic Cariah was all smiles as he arrived at the Metricon Stadium for his first training session in Australia. On a cool afternoon he joined teammates during an intense training session on the scenic Gold Coast.

Cariah arrived in Australia as part of the first group of West Indies players to touch down, Down Under. The all-rounder is on his first overseas tour with the men’s senior team and expressed great delight to be part of the 15-member squad.

“I’m feeling really great to be in the group for the upcoming series as well as the T20 World Cup to follow. We touched down and the work has started. It is a great honour to represent the people of the region at any level. I’m here and ready to go…any challenges I’m ready for it,” he said.

The right-handed leg-spinner and left-handed batter announced himself on the international stage with a well-crafted half century in the ODI Series against New Zeeland in August. He top-scored with 52 in his first knock at Kensington Oval.

“The way I performed against New Zealand gave me confidence. Now we’re here in Australia…this is my first time playing here… First, I want to get use to the conditions, as we are a long way from home, and then maintain my processes and look to perform ion the big stage. I was doing a lot of fitness work at home and sharpening up my skills. I have played a lot of cricket with many members of the team, so I’ve fitted in quite well.”

Cariah previously played for West Indies Under-19 at the ICC World Cup 2010 in New Zealand and was captain of the West Indies Emerging Players when they won the CG United Super50 in 2019.

MATCH SCHEDULE

(Wednesday) 1st T20I at Metricon Stadium

(Friday) 2nd T20I at The Gabba