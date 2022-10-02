Debutant Amos Kipruto won the men’s race at the London Marathon yesterday, with Yalemzerf Yehualaw triumphing in the women’s.
Kipruto, a world bronze medallist in Doha in 2019, finished in a time of two hours, four minutes, 39 seconds. The Kenyan beat Leul Gebresilase of Ethiopia into second with Belgian Bashir Abdi finishing third. Kipruto, 30, pulled away from the rest of the field as it reached the final five kilometres (three miles).
Yehualaw recovered from a fall to win the women’s race. The 23-year-old appeared to trip on a speed bump with six miles remaining, but recovered to rejoin the leading pack and came home in 2:17:25, the third fastest time at the event. Defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya had to settle for second.
This year’s race took place in October for the third and final time, after it was moved in 2020 due to Covid-19. Yehualaw’s victory came just six months after making her debut over the distance. She is the youngest London Marathon champion.
The race will return to its traditional April date next year. Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner won the wheelchair titles and set new course records. Defending champion Hug won in 1:24:38. Debrunner won the race for the first time in 1:38:24.
