“Tonight, was nothing short of amazing.”
That was the reaction of Team TTO bobsleigh brakeman André Marcano after he and pilot Axel Brown finished 27th in the event after two heats at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games yesterday.
At the Yanqing National Sliding Centre, Marcano and Brown finished heat one in 28th place in a time of 1.00.81.
Behind them after the first heat were Brazil with a time of 1:01.11 and Jamaica with 1:01.23.
Finishing heat two in 2:01.70, T&T moved up to 27th place.
“This was my first time competing in the sport of bobsleigh and I only got in a sled last week!” Marcano said after the heats.
“Honestly, I was very nervous about it all but I knew I had my team-mate and you T&T depending on me to do my job and I gave it everything I had.
“I am so proud of what we have accomplished as a team in such a short space of time. We’ve made great strides in the event of bobsleigh and I have every intention to continue to contribute to this sport!” Marcano continued.
“I want to thank God for blessing me with this amazing opportunity and experience and I want to thank my family, friends and everyone who have played a role in supporting me and getting me here.”
He added: “Trinidad and Tobago, thank you for all the love and support that you have been giving us, it certainly means a lot. I have been reading every comment and message via social media and I am truly grateful.”
Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis, commenting on the team’s performance said it was a decent effort.
“Team TTO would have finished 27th out of the 30 countries. They would have finished ahead of one of the USA teams, Brazil and Jamaica,” he noted.
“So, in very many ways, in the context of where the Trinidad and Tobago programme would have come from, it is a decent day at the office. What was important was also finishing the course and not crashing,” he continued.
“They have done a lot to hold their heads high in the cold here in Beijing and we look forward to day two tomorrow,” he added.
“We have a lot to be proud of. For Team TTO, it is the first time back at the Winter Olympic Games after two decades and the guys represented with pride and honour and as I said it is about punching above your weight.
“There are a lot you can point to with the other teams, in terms of resources, cost of the sled, the experience factor. So, from the TTOC perspective we are very proud of the effort put out by Team TTO here in Beijing today. It is about resting up for tomorrow and giving it your best shot,” Lewis concluded.
The two-man team will be in action again in heat three and heat four today where they will look to move further up in the placings.