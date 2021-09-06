It is decision week in the Caribbean Premier League. By Sunday when league play ends, two teams would have missed out on the semi-finals, their seasons ended.
Defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders and the Jamaica Tallawahs could be one of those teams. So today’s return clash at Warner Park will be in the must-win category for both of them.
TKR head into the penultimate week of the tournament in third place on net run rate over the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW). Both teams are on six points from six matches, two behind second-placed St Lucia Kings (eight) and four behind flagging leaders St Kitts-Nevis Patriots (ten).
The Tallawahs are down in fifth with four points, but still have a game in hand over TKR and the GAW. Given the difference of four points between second and fifth, the margin for error this week is small.
TKR who haven’t yet won back-to-back matches, have struggled to get steady contributions from their top-order batsmen.
“When we look around the tournament in all honesty, we have been the worst batting team. There is no secret about that in terms of from a statistical point of view,” Pollard noted after TKR’s seven-wicket win over the Tallawahs on Sunday.
He added: “We are either going hard or just blocking and it’s something we spoke about in terms of trying to rotate the strike, trying to get that boundary and still getting that seven, eight runs an over.”
The TKR skipper was a bit happier with the effort against the Tallawahs, however, when Lendl Simmons and Colin Munro put on 102off just 72 ball for the second wicket, steadily mixing boundaries with singles.
“The way that Lendl batted ... he showed the class player that he is...and Munroe supported him as well. That’s the blueprint of how we actually play cricket and that’s something that has been missing,” Pollard said.
Today, TKR will be expecting similar production from their top order, especially now that Darren Bravo has returned to action following an ankle injury. Bravo was at the crease with Pollard on Sunday when victory over the Tallawahs was completed.
More consistency from TKR’s batsmen would be bad news for the similarly inconsistent Tallawahs. They needed the middle order heroics of Carlos Brathwaite and Imad Wasim to rescue them from 15 for five in the Powerplay. Their top five struggled against the spin/pace combination of Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine and Ravi Rampaul.
“To restrict teams to under 160 for the entire tournament so far, it has been nothing but brilliant; well led by leading wicket-taker Rampaul. He continues to show his experience and his skills,” said Pollard.
In trying to combat the TKR bowlers, the Tallawahs missed their hamstrung opener Chadwick Walton and middle order batsman Sharmarh Brooks on Sunday. But captain Rovman Powell was hopeful that the wicketkeeper/batsman and Brooks could return for today’s game.
“I think they are improving as the days (pass). Hopefully they will be ready for the next game. The physio is working overtime with them,“ Powell said.
Even if the pair don’t return, Powell will at least be hoping for more careful shot selection from his specialist batters and better catching from his fielders if they are to move up the table.
TKR and the Tallawahs meet from 10 a.m. And later at 7 p.m., desperate, cellar-placed Barbados Royals (two points) will try to stop the Amazon Warriors and make amends for Saturday’s nine-wicket battering by the same opponents.